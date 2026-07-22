Spain superfan Javier Bardem talks about rooting for his team at the World Cup

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Throughout the World Cup, a TV camera searched the crowds for famous faces, and at just about every match Spain played, there was the face of actor Javier Bardem. He was born and raised in Spain, and on Sunday, he was in the crowd when Spain won the World Cup.

JAVIER BARDEM: It was a moment of tension - fear of losing it with 80,000 people around you. It was a fantastic moment of excitement.

FADEL: And you got to hold the trophy?

BARDEM: Yes, because I'm good friends with one of the players and we went down to the pitch. And that thing is heavy.

(LAUGHTER)

FADEL: Next week, we'll hear about a different kind of fear and tension from Javier Bardem. We spoke about his role in the series "Cape Fear."

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