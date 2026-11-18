A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Nvidia executives yesterday held their first earnings call since CEO Jensen Huang stepped down over allegations about extramarital affairs and possible spying attempts by China.

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And board chairman Harvey Jones shot down speculation that Huang might be brought back after vocal supporters mounted a Stand with Jensen campaign.

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HARVEY JONES: The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO.

MARTÍNEZ: NPR tech correspondent John Ruwitch has been following the saga. John, it sounds like they are pretty clear about not wanting to bring Jensen Huang back. But beyond that, what were the main messages executives tried to get across?

JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: Yeah. Board chairman Harvey Jones clearly wanted to quash rumors right at the outset. It was notable that he said the board had unanimously agreed to accept Huang's resignation. And he also threw his support behind interim CEO Colette Kress, who has served as chief financial officer for years, and in Jones' words, has been at the center of the company's extraordinary growth. Now, Kress was also on the call, and she tried to project business as usual.

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COLETTE KRESS: Our ambition will not change. Our passion to innovate will not change. And our commitment to customers, partners and shareholders will not change.

RUWITCH: She said, effectively, the company's doing great. Its customers and employees are sticking with it. And, A, get this - at the end, she ended the call by saying, we've got this.

MARTÍNEZ: We've got this. All right. Now, the world also heard from Jensen Huang yesterday for the first time since he stepped down.

RUWITCH: Yes.

MARTÍNEZ: So what did he have to say?

RUWITCH: Yeah. He put out a long post on X. He said there had been an outpouring of calls from Nvidia employees, investors and business partners for him to return as CEO. In fact, there's a petition online now with nearly 200,000 names on it, and Huang said he would be willing to make a comeback.

You know, this was his first public comment since he apologized late last week for being unfaithful to his wife. This is all following reports from The New York Times and others that Huang had multiple affairs, including one at the center of this whirlwind with a Chinese woman who was running a company in Singapore that was buying Nvidia chips. The Times said she was suspected of being recruited by Beijing's top spy agency. NPR hasn't independently confirmed this reporting.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. Either way, though, it - I mean, it sounds like just a lot of turmoil happening all at once. So how did execs on this call say the company is doing right now?

RUWITCH: Well, Nvidia actually posted a strong quarter with revenue over $115 billion. It's not surprising, and the numbers would've obviously been baked in before Jensen Huang stepped down last week. The company is a giant. It's crucial to the AI boom, and it shows revenue was up over 100% from the same quarter last year. Revenue from data centers alone was over $100 billion. The company also raised its revenue projection for next year to 75%. And Gaurav Gupta, a tech analyst at the consultancy Gartner, says that's a good sign.

GAURAV GUPTA: So that shows their confidence in the business and their commitments, the demand they have from all the customers.

RUWITCH: He says if there's any shift in the business because of the new leadership, we won't really see it in the numbers for months.

MARTÍNEZ: All right. So Huang wants back in. Maybe the board doesn't want him back. So where do things go from here, John?

RUWITCH: Well, there'll be a lot of investigations. There's an internal investigation that the board is running. Huang is also set to appear before several congressional committees. There are allegations that companies like the one run by the Chinese woman that Jensen Huang reportedly had an affair with were helping China get ahold of banned chips. That could potentially point to violations of U.S. export controls.

And then, of course, the board is going to choose a new permanent CEO. The chairman, Harvey Jones, said on the call it would try to make the pick as quickly as possible without rushing it.

MARTÍNEZ: All right. That's NPR's John Ruwitch in Silicon Valley. John, thanks.

RUWITCH: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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