Senators are considering a new Interior Department watchdog. Dennis Kirk could be tasked with investigating fraud and abuse in the agency that manages more than 500 million acres of public land and more than 50,000 employees.

Kirk is a Trump nominee and a co-author of the conservative policy blueprint Project 2025 .

Supporters say Kirk will be loyal to the rule of law. His critics say he’ll be loyal to the Trump administration, an accusation that Kirk refuted during a Wednesday hearing with the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, where lawmakers heard testimony but didn’t vote.

“I ask the toughest questions and get solutions to prevent waste, fraud, abuse, and protect whistleblowers,” Kirk told lawmakers.

He added, “I will implement absolutely independent oversight, excellence, integrity and accountability within these programs of the Department of Interior.”

Committee chairman Sen. Mike Lee [R-Utah] referred to Kirk as a “well-qualified” nominee, but Democrats remained skeptical. That includes Sen. Martin Heinrich [D-New Mexico], who is expected to chair the committee come January when his party becomes the majority in the Senate.

" When President Trump has opted to fill [inspector general] vacancies, he has largely appointed political allies with partisan backgrounds to fill those roles,” Heinrich said. “I am concerned, Mr. Kirk, that your nomination continues this trend."

Democrats asked Kirk about how he would respond to everything from wildfire suppression strategies to proposed public land sales , to which Kirk responded that he has yet to review these topics specifically and would defer to the Interior’s Office of the Inspector General staff.

Kirk’s nomination comes as environmental groups and news reports place scrutiny on Interior Secretary Doug Burgum’s personal investments in AI, as well the taxpayer dollars going to projects such as the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool .

“The last thing the Senate needs to be doing right now is installing a partisan Trump loyalist as the inspector general,” Chris Marshall, a researcher working with the environmental group Save Our Parks, said Tuesday in a press call before the confirmation hearing. “Kirk would only work to block answers and cover up Burgum's known conflicts and costly corruption.”

Who is Dennis Kirk?

Kirk was born and raised in Kansas and has decades of experience in private law and with the federal government, according to his bio on the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 “Mandate for Leadership: Conservative Promise” page.

He worked under former President George W. Bush’s administration in the U.S. Army’s Office of General Counsel, as well as the first Trump administration in the Office of Personnel Management. More recently, he worked in the office of former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who left her role earlier this year.

Kirk’s Project 2025 chapter focuses on “managing the bureaucracy.” It calls for making it easier to fire federal workers, limiting the power of their labor unions and, in some cases, cutting their pay to make it more comparable to private companies.

Mark Lee Greenblatt, who previously held the Interior Department inspector role, referred to Kirk as a “political operative.”

“Placing someone with that background inside an Inspector General's office raises serious questions about the independence of one of the federal government's most important accountability institutions,” Greenblatt said in a statement on his website.

Although originally nominated by President Donald Trump in 2019, Greenblatt was one of more than a dozen inspectors general fired by Trump during his first week in office in 2025. Caryl Brzymialkiewicz has served as acting inspector general ever since.

What is an inspector general?

“They are the taxpayers’ watchdogs tasked with conducting fair, objective, and independent oversight,” Greenblatt said.

Congress created the role in 1978 after a series of scandals , including Watergate. It authorized an inspector general to “receive and investigate complaints from agency employees concerning possible violations of law, rules, or regulations, mismanagement, gross waste of funds, abuse of authority or a substantial and specific danger to the public health and safety.”

It also prohibited appointees from engaging in certain partisan activities under the Hatch Act , which restricts federal employees from running for office, receiving political contributions or using social media to support candidates, among other restrictions.

The role exists in almost every executive-level federal agency — over 70 departments and agencies — including the departments of Agriculture, Education, Justice, State, Transportation and Treasury, along with the CIA.

The White House didn’t respond to a request to comment on Kirk’s appointment, but a spokesperson told the New York Times in August that “Dennis Kirk has a long career within government demonstrating a loyalty to the rule of law.”

Kirk will need a majority vote from the Senate to officially become inspector general. The clock is ticking for that to happen during the current congressional session, before Democrats take control in January, and with several recesses through the rest of the year.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio and KJZZ in Arizona as well as NPR, with support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.