The U.S. Forest Service is loosening rules around leasing certain maintenance or storage properties , and some communities think it could help get affordable housing projects off the ground.

The Forest Service gained the authority to allow local governments to lease such “administrative” sites for housing in 2018.

Projects have been proposed near a handful of mountain resort communities — including Ketchum, Idaho ; Summit County and Steamboat Springs, Colorado; and Jackson Hole, Wyoming — where housing is expensive and land is limited.

But some of the developments have stalled, including one in Dillon, Colorado , that would offer more than 160 apartments for local workers and Forest Service employees. In September 2023, Summit County signed the first lease of its kind with the agency to redevelop a Forest Service plot which once held some housing units and offices. The property is located near town and already has water and sewer utilities. But construction still hasn’t started.

Tamara Pogue, a Summit County Commissioner, said the holdup is due to issues with securing financing for the build, in part because of the way the Forest Service’s leases are structured.

“The leases read that Forest Service can cancel the lease at any time,” she said, “and that creates instability, which the market doesn't like.”

Another issue was that the rules were structured to fit other types of leases that the Forest Service manages.

“And affordable housing functions very differently than a ski resort,” Pogue said.

It was a similar story in Steamboat Springs, where the city and Yampa Valley Housing Authority have been working on an 80-plus unit development on Forest Service land .

“It’s certainty around the financing piece that has been the biggest obstacle,” said Elliot Lawrence, the acting executive director of the housing authority.

The Forest Service’s new changes align the leases more closely with typical real estate deals and add flexibility and certainty for developers, the agency said.

"By removing outdated regulatory barriers, we can manage the Administrative Site Leasing Program more efficiently, reduce unnecessary burdens and make better use of existing authorities," said Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz in a press release. “This is also an important step toward making eligible administrative sites available for potential housing developments for employees and community members.”

When the Forest Service collected input on the changes, some commenters in opposition worried they would give too much power to private and commercial interests. In response, the agency emphasized that the program does not allow for the sale of public lands.

The new rules go into effect Dec. 2. Lawrence is optimistic they could propel the Steamboat housing forward, but he said there are still challenges to financing large projects like this. He said construction is likely still another year or two out.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio and KJZZ in Arizona as well as NPR, with support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.

