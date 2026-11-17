A Winter's Night
A Winter's Night
Join Schola for a magical performance of 'A Winter's Night.' Filled with beautiful sacred music celebrating the Christmas season, this event promise to be a memorable experience for all who attend. Don't miss out on this opportunity to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas through the power of music.
Gregorian chant, carols, polyphony and contemporary music of the Americas.
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe
02:00 PM - 03:15 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Schola Cantorum of Santa Fe
schola.sfe@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Schola Cantorum of Santa Fe
schola.sfe@gmail.com
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe
417 Agua Fria StSanta Fe, New Mexico