¡Encantada! Painting Exhibition

¡ENCANTADA! is an annual juried exhibition promoting the sale of original paintings, drawings, artisan prints (e.g., lithographs, etchings, engravings, silkscreens, monotypes), collage, sculpture, metalwork, woodwork, ceramics, batik, weaving, jewelry, or other 2D or 3D artwork. ¡ENCANTADA! is sponsored by the Rio Grande Art Association (RGAA), which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the education and promotion of fine art in New Mexico. Our focus is on creativity and originality. All styles are welcome from traditional, representational, and abstract to non-traditional, contemporary, and avantgarde.

