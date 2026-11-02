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Family Friday

Family Friday

Join us for a full day of festive fun at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center! Shop beautiful handcrafted art, ornaments, and gifts from Native artists and enjoy live cultural dances throughout the day along with games and activities taking place in our Silver and Turquoise Rooms. Warm up with delicious treats from the Indian Pueblo Kitchen, decorate your own ornament, get a photo with Santa, and make lasting memories with your family. Plus, the first 100 families to take a photo with Santa will receive a free Pueblo pottery-inspired travel mug.
This event is free to everyone, with donations appreciated.

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/