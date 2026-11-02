Family Friday

Join us for a full day of festive fun at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center! Shop beautiful handcrafted art, ornaments, and gifts from Native artists and enjoy live cultural dances throughout the day along with games and activities taking place in our Silver and Turquoise Rooms. Warm up with delicious treats from the Indian Pueblo Kitchen, decorate your own ornament, get a photo with Santa, and make lasting memories with your family. Plus, the first 100 families to take a photo with Santa will receive a free Pueblo pottery-inspired travel mug.

This event is free to everyone, with donations appreciated.