Emmy-Award® winning Actor and 2025 Theater Hall of Fame Inductee Richard Thomas brings to life “the nation’s one true comic genius” (The New York Times) in Mark Twain Tonight!, written and originally performed by Hal Holbrook. Join the millions who have cheered for the legendary one-man show, bursting with Twain’s “uproariously funny” and “pungently wise” (Time Magazine) humor. Most recently seen on Broadway in Our Town and The Balusters (2026 Tony Award® nomination), on tour as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird, on Netflix’s Ozark, and beloved to generations as John-Boy Walton, Richard Thomas is the first and only actor authorized to perform Mark Twain Tonight! since the original.