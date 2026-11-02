Native American Student Art Show: Shaping Tomorrow

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is thrilled to present the 46th Annual Native American Student Art Show showcasing artwork by Native American students K-12 in New Mexico. The theme this year is “Shaping Tomorrow,” offering students the chance to interpret or re-interpret designs inspired by Southwest pottery in 2D form of their own artistic style (i.e. collage, painting, drawing etc.) using each canvas as a storytelling vessel inscribed with personal memory and/or traditional folklore.

The exhibition will be held in the Pueblo Homes section of our permanent exhibition from November 21, 2026 through March 5, 2027.

The Native American Student Art Show is sponsored by New Mexico Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts