PRESENTATION: Tina Cordova on Downwinders' Fight for Justice
PRESENTATION: Tina Cordova on Downwinders' Fight for Justice
Tina Cordova and the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium have led a 21-year fight for justice for the uncompensated victims of nuclear testing in New Mexico. Join us for this remarkable story of fighting for what's right ... and winning. In August, Cordova spoke at the United Nations General Assembly against future nuclear testing.
Albuquerque Museum
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Humanists New Mexico
7136145067
paul@humanistsnm.org
Albuquerque Museum
2000 Mountain Rd NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87104
505-243-7255
babbhome@gmail.com