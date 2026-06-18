Route 66 Summerfest is the premier centennial festivity for Albuquerque! This year’s event will celebrate all the eras of Route 66 along the one-mile stretch in Nob Hill. This party will feature all of your favorites with four stages of live music featuring music through the decades, local food vendors offering themed menus, artisans creating custom Mother Road gifts, free activities for the kids, 100 show cars for 100 years, and all the flare Nob Hill has to offer. After an evening of fun, head to the Main Stage to dance the night away on Central Ave. to The Docksiders – Yacht Rock Experience, presented by Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino Hotel. It will be a celebration for the ages you won’t want to miss!