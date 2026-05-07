WLV CLASS OF 1976 REUNION
WLV CLASS OF 1976 REUNION
Class reunion—. West Las Vegas class of 1976 is planning their 50 year reunion for the weekend of September 25th. We need to get in touch with as many classmates as possible. Please contact any one of the following committee members:
Yolanda Madrid 505-426-4342
Steve Sandoval 505-429-2352
Patsy Romero 505-429-9937
Mary Coca 505-203-1623
TBA
01:30 PM - 12:00 AM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
WLV CLASS OF 1976
5052031623
bernamc7@gmail.com
TBA
5052031623
bernamc7@gmail.com