WLV CLASS OF 1976 REUNION

Class reunion—. West Las Vegas class of 1976 is planning their 50 year reunion for the weekend of September 25th. We need to get in touch with as many classmates as possible. Please contact any one of the following committee members:

Yolanda Madrid 505-426-4342

Steve Sandoval 505-429-2352

Patsy Romero 505-429-9937

Mary Coca 505-203-1623