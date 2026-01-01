KANW Mobile App
The KANW mobile app allows you to listen to KANW-FM and KANW-2, pause and rewind the live audio, catch up on the news from NPR, New Mexico, and the Mountain West News Bureau, send in your audio or video comments and view the program schedules all at once! You can also wake up to KANW with the alarm clock and support your favorite public radio station by donating through the app. It's KANW and KANW-2 when you want them, and where you want them. Download it today!
If you are having difficulty finding the KANW mobile app with the links above, please try searching for "KANW" or "New Mexico Public Media" in your device's app store or scan the QR codes below.
Scan for Google Play
Scan for the Apple App Store