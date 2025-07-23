New Mexico’s 988 lifeline still offers LGTBQ+ option

While the federal government’s crisis hotline no longer offers specially trained counselors for LGBTQ+ people under the age of 25, the state of New Mexico’s own 988 line remains.

The federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) removed the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s “Press 3” option for LGBTQ+ young people on July 17.

However, that same day, the New Mexico Health Care Authority said in a news release that its 988 service continues without interruption, and its counselors receive ongoing training in LGBTQ+ cultural competency and affirming practices.

“Every person deserves to feel seen, heard, and supported during their most vulnerable moments,” Health Care Authority Secretary Kari Armijo said in a statement. “While this national change removes one pathway to specialized support, our local counselors are trained to provide inclusive, affirming crisis intervention for all New Mexicans, including LGBTQ+ youth individuals.”

In 2024, New Mexico’s 988 Lifeline received 5,716 calls through the LGBTQ+ support option, the agency said. HCA also pointed to a survey conducted by the Trevor Project showing that nearly 40% of LGBTQIA+ young people reported seriously considering suicide that year.

Rudy Montoya, director of influence, experience and culture at Equality New Mexico, told Source NM on Tuesday that federal changes to the 988 Lifeline harm LGBTQ+ communities — especially young people — who rely on affirming, identity-specific crisis support.

“At Equality New Mexico, we know that crisis response must be culturally competent and community-rooted. That’s why we applaud New Mexico for choosing to maintain the LGBTQ+ option in our 988 system, even as the federal government turns its back,” Montoya said in an emailed statement. “When our communities are in crisis, we deserve to speak to someone who understands us — without fear, stigma, or judgment. New Mexico’s decision is not just compassionate, it’s life-saving.”

Marty Jacobson, chair of the New Mexico Democratic Party’s LGBTQ+ caucus, told Source NM on Tuesday that he was troubled by SAMHSA’s decision to remove support for the option, saying “it’s going to put children’s lives in danger.”

“This resource is still available and youth who are out there who may be experiencing issues that they need to talk to someone about, they can still call the hotline and get the help that they need in New Mexico,” Jacobson said in an interview.

New Mexico’s legal protections for gender-affirming care for young people under state law still stand, despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last month upholding Tennessee’s ban.

Jacobson said he is hopeful because New Mexico is going in a different direction from many other states when it comes to people loving each other.

“People who are lesbian, gay, transgender, bisexual — everyone is in society, and what we recognize in New Mexico is that these are our neighbors, and that we support and help out our neighbors when they need it,” he said.