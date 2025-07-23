Trump approves major disaster, more aid for flooded Lincoln County NM emergency manager: ‘We can’t afford for FEMA to go away.’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning approved a major disaster declaration for New Mexico flood victims, following deadly flash floods in Lincoln County earlier this month.

According to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the approval makes federal funds available to impacted Lincoln County residents for temporary housing and repairs, and also opens up loans for uninsured property, among other programs. Federal funding also is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments on a cost-sharing basis —with 75% reimbursement — for emergency repairs and replacements of damaged facilities.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham requested the aid in the aftermath of the fatal July 8 flooding that killed three people. The state received partial approval for some aid on July 10, with both the governor and the state’s congressional delegation promising to continue pushing for the major disaster declaration approved on Wednesday.

“This federal declaration delivers the action we sought for a community that has shown incredible resilience through repeated disasters,” the governor said in a statement. “The people of Lincoln County deserve every resource we can provide, and we will continue working until every family and business in New Mexico has fully recovered.”

State officials are meeting with FEMA and securing documents for additional federal funds for permanent repairs to public infrastructure and for flood damage in Chaves, Otero and Valencia counties from monsoon rains this season, said Danielle Silva, a spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Monsoon rains have continued to flood roads and cause power outages in Ruidoso, including Tuesday. While officials reported no water rescues during heavy rains Tuesday, debris sloughing off the burn scars caused a three-foot wave of mud that blocked roads. The Lincoln County emergency manager reported several road closures Tuesday due to water or debris.

The confluence of federal cuts to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and recent deadly flooding disasters in Texas and New Mexico have caused uncertainty for which resources remain available to prepare or respond in the aftermath of extreme weather, occurring more frequently under climate change.

“There are certain resources the federal government brings to the table that the state just can’t do,” DHSEM State Director Ali Rye told Source NM on Tuesday.

The New Mexico National Guard remains stationed in Ruidoso to address debris removal or further rescue operations, she said, adding that the state was addressing short-term housing for people whose homes the flooding made unlivable.

“The governor has given the direction that we take care of New Mexicans the best way we know how and then we’ll figure out on the back end how we get paid for it, get reimbursed,” Rye said.

Rye noted that while the state is currently “well-positioned” to respond to further disasters, the uncertainty for how FEMA or federal resources will continue to operate could change that picture.

“I don’t know what level of repercussions may roll downhill, but I will say that any impact to federal funding, specifically human funding, will hit us across the board,” she said.

Rye said state emergency officials have pushed for FEMA reform, saying the agency needs to adapt from its establishment 30 years ago.

“It’s very outdated, very cumbersome and burdensome on areas that are trying to recover from the worst days of their lives,” she said. “But we can’t afford for FEMA to go away.”