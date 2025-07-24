Conservation group gives high scores to NM Democratic lawmakers

Nearly half of New Mexico’s state legislators on Wednesday received perfect scores from Conservation Voters New Mexico in its annual scorecard, based on lawmakers’ votes in the most recent legislative session.

The organization’s legislative scorecard —which it began releasing in 2005 — awarded 100% to 20 members of the New Mexico Senate and 34 members of the state House — all Democratic.

Recipients included Democratic leadership, such as President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque and Majority Flood Leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe in the Senate; and Speaker Javier Martinez and Majority Floor Leader Reena Szczepanski —also of Albuquerque and Santa Fe, respectively — in the House.

Of the 42 Republican elected officials in the state Senate and House, only nine received a score over zero, with the highest scores — 33% and 29%—going to Rio Rancho state Reps. Joshua Hernandez and Catherine Cullen, respectively.

“At a time when communities are reeling from the harmful actions of the Trump Administration, we’re fortunate to have state lawmakers stepping up to the plate in bold ways to protect our communities and economy,” CVNM Chief Operating Officer Molly Taylor said in a statement. “With nearly half of the legislature receiving the highest mark on the Scorecard, it shows that voters are electing leaders that are ready and willing to fight back against federal cuts and do all they can to protect our democracy and the Land of Enchantment. We express deep gratitude and appreciation to New Mexico’s climate and conservation leaders.”

In a news release, CVNM said “the number of pro-conservation lawmakers in the New Mexico Roundhouse has been steadily increasing” since it began releasing the scorecard, with the 2023-2023 cycle awarded 48% of lawmakers a perfect score.

The score card evaluated lawmakers’ votes on a variety of legislation within the categories of air quality, effective government, energy and climate change, environmental justice, land, water and wildlife and habitat. Within those categories, the organization highlighted legislation that included Senate Bill 21, the Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Act; and Senate Bill 37, the Strategic Water Reserve.

“As seasonal temperatures continue to climb, diminished snowfall and precipitation means less drinking and ground water for our communities,” CVNM Conservation Director Zoe Barker said in a statement. “Although the world around us has changed dramatically, the structures to govern our water management have remained relatively the same. We applaud the legislature for recognizing that Water Can’t Wait, and taking substantial steps to modernize some of our approaches to water management.”

Other bills noted by the organization included: Senate Bill 48, the Community Benefit Fund, which contained $210 million for communities to use for a series of projects to mitigate climate change impacts; and Senate Bill 5, which overhauled the state’s Game and Fish Department.

CVNM also highlighted legislation that did not pass, including the Immigrant Safety Act and Sensitive Personal Information Nondisclosure bill, noting that “their inclusion in CVNM’s Scorecard highlights the urgency of action needed to advance laws that not only address pollution, but also protect the dignity, safety, and resources of the communities experiencing the most severe impacts of climate change.”