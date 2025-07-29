Luján calls on Trump to fund Navajo-Gallup water pipeline, as Gallup warns it’s running dry

New Mexico Democratic U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján is calling on President Donald Trump to fund the next phase of a massive water pipeline in northwest New Mexico, saying failing to do so would violate Navajo water rights and could cause the project to fail completely.

Failure to complete the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project also threatens to leave the City of Gallup with a dwindling groundwater supply, city leaders told state lawmakers recently.

Trump’s budget proposal contains no money for the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project, an omission for which Luján sharply criticized a federal Interior official earlier this month. He noted that 250,000 Navajo people are relying on the project’s completion. On Tuesday, Luján’s office told Source New Mexico that the president needs to provide $175 million for the project this fiscal year to keep the project on track.

“Unfortunately, this Administration has failed to prioritize the project, and without the necessary funding, it risks becoming the first Indian Water Rights Settlement to fail. I’m doing everything in my power to ensure that does not happen,” Luján said in an emailed statement.

A multi-agency effort to divert water from the San Juan River to the Navajo Nation and areas nearby has been in the works since the 1970s; the state, Navajo Nation and federal Interior Department in 2010 finalized the Nation’s water rights settlement, a key component of which was the 300-mile pipeline.

The 2009 law that authorized the pipeline’s construction required that all components be completed by December 2024. But in September, then-Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland approved an extension of the completion deadline until December 2029, an extension the state, tribe and federal agency agreed to.

They justified the deadline extension to allow time to investigate the feasibility of incorporating the water storage and intake features once used at the recently demolished San Juan Generating Station.

In the 15 years since the federal government authorized the pipeline, Gallup’s annual groundwater production has dropped from about 3,900 acre-feet to about 2,900 acre-feet, due to declining water levels. Over the last decade, its groundwater levels have dropped about 200 feet, requiring deeper and deeper wells, according to city and federal officials.

On the Navajo Nation, more than 40% of households haul water to meet their daily needs.

The funding still hangs in the balance. Bart Deming, a construction engineer with the Department of Reclamation, told state lawmakers July 17 that an estimated funding gap of roughly $600 million remains.

Current legislation authorizes up to $1.6 billion for the project, but recent estimates suggest $2.2 billion is needed, Deming told the interim Indian Affairs Committee of the Legislature at a meeting at the Pinedale Chapter of the Navajo Nation.

“So there’s still a challenge there,” he told lawmakers.

The delays and costs have put Gallup city officials in a precarious position, officials told lawmakers at the meeting. The new pipeline promises a way for the city to no longer rely on 15 water wells that need to be drilled increasingly deep into the aquifer.

So far, the city has paid more than $58 million into the project and “not received a single drop of water,” according to the city’s presentation. The original contract put the city on the hook for $57 million. Now, amid the extension and the delays, it’s facing down $10 million bills annually until the project’s completion, money that it could be using instead to maintain its wells or drill new ones.

“The City of Gallup cannot afford to pay this amount of money and maintain its water and wastewater systems,” according to the city’s presentation.

City Manager Frank Chiapetti told lawmakers that the city initially faces several options ranging from “best” to “unthinkable.” The “best” option entails all debt for future costs forgiven. A “livable” option is to cap the city’s share of the project’s cost at $76 million.

But other scenarios include “nuclear,” which would mean the city would pull out of the project; “legal,” wherein the city sues for alleged breach of contract; and “unthinkable,” in which the city can’t pay for any new capital projects at least 10 years and is driven “into bankruptcy.”

A bill Luján introduced this year would, among other provisions, cap the city of Gallup’s share of the cost at $76 million.

The Project Construction Committee, which reviews contracts and other matters related to the pipeline, is scheduled to meet Thursday for the third time this year.