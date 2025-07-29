U.S. Rep. Vasquez holds public safety roundtable with border city officials Sunland Park leaders say drug education for children must start earlier

Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District on Monday met with Sunland Park law enforcement, Gadsden Independent School District representatives and other community leaders of the border city to discuss public safety and steering children away from organized crime influences.

Vasquez recently introduced two bills in Congress – the No More Narcos Act and the Stop COYOTES Act – that would create an educational campaign for middle and high school students who attend school within 100 miles of the border with Mexico, as well as improve communication between federal agencies and local law enforcement.

“One of the things that is of great concern to me, and continues to be a concern, is the way that our young people are…being used by the cartels as mules. Being used by ‘coyotes’ as expendable bodies, essentially,” Vasquez said during the meeting.

Gadsden Independent School District Superintendent Travis Dempsey pointed out the difficulties in addressing online recruitment because cartels move quickly. Moreover, the district includes many grandparents raising grandchildren, which can lead to less monitoring of children’s online activities.

“We want to make sure our kids get a great education and move on to bigger and better,” Dempsey said. “We just want to make sure kids are safe. We do not want those drugs or anything of that nature in our schools or community, and getting kids to understand how detrimental that one time experiment they might try could be a lifelong lesson for them.”

Vasquez mentioned the D.A.R.E. Program, or Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program, with which he and many others around the table grew up. The program typically involves fifth grade students, but the discussion revealed that students even younger than that may already be exposed to drug use, whether by family or outside influences.

GISD Chief Academic Officer Maria Hernandez said early elementary students are being caught with cannabis and vapes in school, so the D.A.R.E. Program is reaching them too late.

“I really think it has to start with the parents. And I think it almost has to be a shock factor at this point because it’s so out there all the time, that it’s very common to the community for kids to have this,” Hernandez said.

Sunland Park Police Chief Eric Lopez said his department supports starting such drug education programs earlier, but funding and personnel are hurdles. Sunland Park Fire Chief Danny Medrano added that his department has seen a drop in calls, but he also faces financial issues with recruiting and maintaining needed resources. And while training is available for his personnel to better handle medical callouts, it takes time and removes personnel from being available to respond to calls. Sunland Park also doesn’t have the call volume to warrant immediate federal attention, he added.

Vasquez told Source NM that he believes the Trump Administration is focusing on the wrong area – “deporting American citizens” and militarizing the border, while youth are being targeted across the four border states.

“This is an area where if we invest in our dollars, federal dollars, wisely, we can prevent American citizens from being involved in trafficking, human trafficking, sexual exploitation, all those horrible things,” Vasquez said. He added that one big takeaway from the conversation was the need to start earlier and involve the entire family in educational programs. “For the parents as well, they need to know that if they care about the safety and wellbeing of their kids, they also can’t be engaged with this type of activity.”