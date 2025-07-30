Looming federal cuts to NMHU’s fire research could threaten its survival

Officials from a conservation institute at New Mexico Highlands University say the institute will survive federal cuts through at least the end of the year, but will need help after that.

The New Mexico Forest and Watershed Restoration Institute at NM Highlands University comprises one-third of the Southwest Ecological Restoration Institutes — SWERI —a collaborative that includes Colorado State University and Northern Arizona University.

As the United States Forest Service slashes spending on research and other scientific endeavors, SWERI’s funding decreased from about $6.6 million to $3 million for the remaining few months of the federal fiscal year. Highlands’ piece of that is $1 million, according to Gilbert “Buddy” Rivera, the chief of staff of the institute at the university in Las Vegas, NM, said during a presentation Tuesday afternoon to the interim legislative Science, Technology and Telecommunications Committee.

The upcoming fiscal year budget eliminates all SWERI funding, according to Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz’s exchange with U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich early last month. During the June 11 exchange, Schultz defended the cuts to SWERI as a necessary money-saving measure.

“The funding in the future is going to have to come more from those universities themselves and other grant opportunities,” Schultz said. “The Forest Service is going to be shifting its funding away from [research and development] in general in the budget.”

Rivera’s comments on the institute’s fiscal future came during a hearing in which he and colleagues demonstrated to lawmakers the wildfire maps they developed that aim to compile “critical” wildfire information for New Mexicans dealing with wildfires. The institute created its first map during the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire in 2022, compiling multiple different data sources into a single map with fire boundaries, satellite imagery, smoke forecasts, building footprints and more, Rivera said.

The map has been viewed more than 300,000 times, according to Rivera’s presentation. A similar map the team made for the South Fork and Salt Fires in Ruidoso last summer has received more than 175,000 views.

The maps constitute just one component of the work at the institute, Rivera said, which employs between 22 and 26 full-time staff, along with up to four students and interns. The institute also performs ecological monitoring with the help of a field crew and research on “the fire-vulnerable human and ecological systems of the Southwest,” according to the presentation.

Heinrich, in his exchange with Schultz, asked the Forest Service to reconsider the cuts because institutes like the one at Highlands “have really provided the Forest Service an enormous amount of science” amid rapidly changing forest conditions.

Rivera said the institute is staying afloat this summer with the help of outside grants. Going forward, the New Mexico Higher Education Department’s Research and Public Service Projects could help provide a funding stream. The agency recently provided guidance to universities on finding funding for projects the federal government just cut.

But if the Forest Service carries through on its promise to eliminate all SWERI’s funding next year, “we’ll have to do some head scratching,” he said.