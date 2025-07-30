Medicaid, ICE detention on agenda for forthcoming special legislative session Gov’s chief counsel previews Lujan Grisham’s agenda to lawmakers

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will likely call lawmakers back to the Roundhouse in late August or September, Chief General Counsel Holly Agajanian told the Courts Corrections and Justice Committee on Wednesday, with a focus on federal policies.

The governor will consider legislation responding to President Donald Trump’s domestic agenda signed into law earlier this month, which contains cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Agajanian said.

The governor is looking for “ways to reinforce our health care system, our SNAP system, and other topics like that,” she said, in order to “make sure we’re not leaving the most vulnerable of us behind.”

The governor, who sets the agenda for the special session, also may consider legislation to ban the presence of federal immigration detention centers in the state.

“I do believe that she is, at this point, ready to put a bill like that on the call,” Agajanian said.

The proposal sparked the most discussion, with Committee Chair Joseph Cervantes (D-Las Cruces) opposing it for the impact it would have on detained people. “If we shut down the New Mexico beds, they’re just going to send them someplace else, Texas, or Alcatraz, or Alligator Alcatraz, or, you know, some other deplorable places,” he said, adding that he’d rather have people detained in New Mexico “where we’re, I think, a little bit more humane perhaps,” and where detainees could remain close to their families.

Vice Chair Rep. Christine Chandler (D-Los Alamos), who co-sponsored prior legislation seeking to ban Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention, in turn cited evidence that ICE tends to arrest more people in areas where they already have detention centers.

Lujan Grisham also wants to re-introduce legislation to redefine “harm to self” and “harm to others” to allow civil courts to commit more people into a locked psychiatric facility. That bill died in the House in the most recent session, Agajanian said.

Agajanian said the governor would also be open to a “fix” to the competency law enacted earlier this year to allow competency proceedings to occur not only in district courts but other courts as well.

She said the governor’s office also is considering drafting a state version of the federal law requiring hospitals that accept Medicare funding to provide stabilizing treatment to anyone who comes to an emergency room seeking stabilizing care, including abortion.

Plans for next yearAgajanian also gave lawmakers a preview of legislation the governor is “looking at and considering” for what will be her final session as governor: the 2026 30-day legislative session. New Mexico’s 30-day sessions are constitutionally limited to financial legislation, along with any topics the governor specifies in her “call.”

Among the bills on the governor’s agenda, according to Agajanian’s presentation:



Amending New Mexico’s aggravated battery statute in the wake of a state Supreme Court decision this month which tossed out felony murder and aggravated battery convictions of someone for shooting and killing a Santa Fe homeowner in his backyard in 2018.

Legislation, rule or both that would make parents or guardians of young people accused of firearm-related crimes parties to their cases.

Tougher penalties for young people who sell a gun on or near school grounds.

Sen. Linda Trujillo (D-Santa Fe) said she and a group of other lawmakers, local prosecutors and police want to speak with Agajanian about juvenile justice in October to “come to some agreement on a bigger package.” The governor, at the end of the most recent legislative session, expressed dissatisfaction with lawmakers’ work on juvenile crime and indicated she might call a special session to address the issue.