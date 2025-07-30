New Mexico governor hosts Texas Democratic lawmakers amid redistricting fight Representatives visit Santa Fe to sound alarm over moves by Trump, Abbott

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hosted seven Democratic members of the Texas House of Representatives in the state capitol on Tuesday to discuss their Republican counterparts’ plans to redraw Texas’ congressional map during an overtime special legislative session.

The meeting on the fourth floor of the Roundhouse in Santa Fe lasted more than an hour and came during heightened national attention on New Mexico’s eastern neighbor. President Donald Trump earlier this month said he wants the Texas map redone in order to gain five Republican seats in Congress.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott added redistricting to the Texas Legislature’s special session agenda, citing “constitutional concerns” raised by the U.S. Department of Justice, the Texas Tribune reports. In Santa Fe on Tuesday, Democratic State Rep. John Rosenthal told reporters in a news conference after the meeting with Lujan Grisham that Abbot did so “at the behest of the president” rather than listening to his constituents.

“We have had pretty close to 2,000 Texans show up at field hearings around the state,” said Rosenthal, who represents northwest Houston and is vice chair of the Texas House Select Committee on Congressional Redistricting. “It’s not an overwhelming majority — it’s basically all but one person is against letting somebody from Washington D.C. dictate when Texas draws its boundaries.”

In the meeting with the governor, which was closed to the press, Texas House Speaker Pro Tempore Joe Moody said Lujan Grisham voiced support for the Texas lawmakers and committed to using her connections to other governors to “encourage everybody who is willing to stand in this fight with us to join with us.”

“It’s not just about five seats in Texas,” Moody said. “This is a national problem and we’re here to sound the alarm: It may start in Texas, but it’s not going to end there, and we need our friends across the country to stand with us.”

Lujan Grisham did not join the lawmakers for the news conference. Spokesperson Michael Coleman told Source NM on Tuesday she is not not currently considering placing redistricting reform on the call for a special session.

“It would not shock me if the minority party in New Mexico attempted something similar, but I don’t see any real possibility that our Legislature would take it up,” Lujan Grisham told Source in an emailed statement. “I certainly I would not support that.”

Other Texas Democratic lawmakers recently visited with governors in California and Illinois for the same purpose, Moody said. They’re enlisting help from “strong governors around the country that govern like adults and put the needs of the people ahead of the political expediency of the party,” Rosenthal said.

First among those needs right now, the visiting lawmakers said, is responding to the deadly flash flooding in Texas over the Fourth of July weekend.

Rep. Josey Garcia of San Antonio said she and about 15 friends and fellow military veterans volunteered to form search, rescue and recovery teams who returned victims’ bodies to their families.

Garcia said when Abbott called the Texas Legislature into a 30-day special session, she was excited to share her first-hand account as part of a coordinated disaster response and an attempt to prevent future ones. Instead, she said, she had to sit through redistricting hearings while recovery efforts continue.

“People are still missing in the Hill Country,” Garcia said. “As we’re sitting in those hearings, I’m fielding questions from the Hill Country community, asking me where I’m at, why am I not there, they need to see me right now.”

Moody, of El Paso, said there is a close relationship between his community and Southern New Mexico, and the lawmakers asked Lujan Grisham about New Mexico’s response to flooding in the Ruidoso area.

“They’re putting those issues of emergency up front, that’s really the big difference,” Moody said. “That’s where our focus should be.”

Instead, Texas lawmakers who are opposed to redistricting right now are ensuring “our districts and our state [aren’t] stripped of the freedoms we have for representation,” said Garcia, secretary of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus, whip of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus and secretary of the LGBTQ House Caucus.

Policy advocates from the Texas and California chapters of the nonpartisan election integrity group Common Cause said Tuesday state governments led by Democrats should not try to do their own mid-decade redistricting to counter Republicans, States Newsroom reports. They instead suggested that more states create nonpartisan redistricting commissions.

While New Mexico has had to adjust its political maps between census counts because of lawsuits and federal DOJ rules, the state has never undertaken mid-decade redistricting, Fair Districts for New Mexico Project Manager Dick Mason told Source NM in an emailed statement on Tuesday. As Source recently reported, Fair Districts and other advocates plan to resume efforts to create an independent redistricting commission here.

Rep. John Bucy, an Austin lawmaker and vice chair of the Texas Committee on Elections, characterized the mid-decade redistricting effort as an attempt by Trump to steal the 2026 elections. He said he and the other visiting lawmakers asked Lujan Grisham to tell other governors the situation in Texas will reach every state.

“They are attempting to steal five seats from primarily Black and Brown communities throughout the state of Texas,” Bucy said. “This is the warning for everyone listening: We are just the beginning.”