By the #s: Where the Laguna Fire spread after escaping ‘focus area’

On Wednesday, the Santa Fe National Forest announced continued progress on the Laguna Fire burning in Rio Arriba County, saying the blaze is more than three-quarters contained and that increased humidity and low temperatures “reduced fire behavior to creeping and smoldering.”

Yet even while the fire nears containment, it continues to draw controversy and criticism due to how it developed in the first place. Internal U.S. Forest Service documents reviewed by Source reveal an attempt this week by the agency to disseminate talking points about the situation.

Based on the Forest Service’s previous statements, the fire was never supposed to be greater than 13,000 acres, and it was supposed to stay within a designated “focus area” with a boundary west of the ridgeline of Laguna Peak.

Instead, the fire footprint grew about three miles northeast of that boundary. As it grew uncontrolled, the blaze “killed and maimed the livestock of local ranchers,” according to U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM). It also imperiled the lives of two firefighters, according to Forest Service documents.

Source New Mexico compiled Forest Service maps showing exactly how far outside of the management zone the fire spread. It also reviewed internal guidance documents provided to firefighters after the blaze escaped its “focus area.”

The internal documents Source reviewed include the firefighters’ daily briefing from July 29, which contains “talking points,” alongside weather forecasts and instructions for filing expense reports. The talking points include:

“The fire was successfully managed until July 12 when the fire grew significantly, driven by an unpredicted change in weather,” and;

“The two firefighters cleared a large area with the dozer and deployed their shelters. No significant injuries were sustained, and the dozer remained completely intact.”

Around 2:30 p.m. on July 12, according to the Wildfire Lessons Learned Center, two firefighters were actively suppressing the fire near the escape boundaries when “strong outflowwinds from a passing thunderstorm caused rapid fire growth in the area.” The growth “entrapped” two firefighters who were working in a dozer, who then deployed their fire shelters to escape injury.

While the firefighters emerged without significant injuries, the “potential gravity of the situation” will result in more intensive review than is typical, according to the center. The review, called a “facilitated learning analysis,” does not result in punitive actions but is designed for incidents that have “implications for a broader audience and are rich with organizational learning opportunities,” according to Forest Service guidance.

The fire’s escape comes amid cuts to Forest Service personnel and as Northern New Mexicans “have completely lost trust in the agency’s wildfire decision-making given the Forest Service’s recent history,” according to a letter Leger Fernandez wrote to Forest Chief Tom Schultz last week.

She was referring to the Forest Service’s accidental ignition of the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire in 2022, which became the biggest wildfire in New Mexico history. The letter seeks answers from Schultz about whether the agency was short-staffed and if the agency intends to compensate ranchers for their cattle, which she said provide the “livelihood of our rural communities in New Mexico.”

“I hoped that the Forest Service could make strides in the long process of restoring the community’s trust. This incident indicates the Forest Service is failing,” she wrote.