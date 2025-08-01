Lawmakers asked to resolve dispute over security in Bernalillo County courts

Operating hours at New Mexico’s busiest courthouse remained limited on Thursday because of what state judicial officials say is a potentially dangerous decision by the local sheriff’s office to limit how many deputies work security there.

The dispute over security staffing at the Bernalillo County Courthouse comes as judges and court administrators are telling lawmakers they feel unsafe doing their jobs across the state.

The interim legislative Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee invited county and state court officials to meet with them July 31, a week after the New Mexico Supreme Court limited how many people can enter three court buildings in downtown Albuquerque. Court officials described the operational change as a precautionary safety measure in response to Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office staffing reductions, a characterization the sheriff’s office disputes.

On Thursday, Second Judicial District Court Chief Judge Marie Ward told the committee the number of Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies working security at the courthouse started to decrease in January, and by July 10 stood at roughly half of what it was normally. The sheriff’s office, in a news release, has said it restructured staffing “to identify inefficiencies” and “achieve the same level of security and service with fewer deputies.”

The situation remained unresolved on Thursday, despite ongoing negotiations between Ward, Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen, County Manager Cindy Chavez and county commissioners.

The Administrative Office of the Courts last month pointed to examples of violent threats against judges and court staff across the state as reasons for state lawmakers to consider allocating more funding for court security and creating an internal security force for the courts rather than relying on local police.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Peter Golden told the committee the Legislature could solve court staffing problems by allowing more retired police officers to return to work as court security specialists while keeping their pensions.

New Mexico last year allowed police who retired by the end of 2024 and who haven’t worked for at least three months to return to certain public safety jobs. However, Golden said the new law limits his recruitment pool because it only allows retired cops to receive their pensions for three consecutive years while working, and they must be hired by the end of June 2027.

“I have individuals right now that are willing to rehire as court security specialists, but they will not forgo a continuous full-time position in retirement for one that only has a limit of 36 months,” he said.

The Legislature could consider changing the criteria, but won’t be able to for months, said Committee Vice Chair Rep. Christine Chandler (D-Los Alamos). Lawmakers’ next regular session is in January; the governor is expected to call a special session later this month or in early September, but agenda items will be limited to the governor’s discretion.

A short-term solution, Golden said, would be for the Legislature to provide $1 million to pay for deputies’ overtime working court security.

Chandler called that idea a “non-starter.”

“That’s something that needs to be brought up to the county commission,” she said.