NM health department reports possible measles exposure at Meow Wolf

On Friday afternoon, the New Mexico Department of Health announced that a child from another state had visited New Mexico while infected with measles and might have exposed other people at a few locations in Santa Fe — including the popular interactive Meow Wolf installation: House of Eternal Return.

NMDOH says people may have been exposed during the following times and days at the following locations:

10:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Saturday, July 26, Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, Santa Fe

10:00 p.m. Friday, July 25 to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 26. The Hampton Inn, 3430 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe

The department says people who have recently been at any location should check check their vaccination status and report any measles symptoms in the next 21 days to their health care providers.

The out-of-state resident’s infection does not count toward New Mexico’s total measles case count, which remains at 96.

“Summer travel can increase the risk of catching measles,” NMDOH medical epidemiologist Dr. Chad Smelser said in a statement. “We urge New Mexicans to be sure they are up to date with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination before traveling.

According to the state, 46,145 New Mexicans received the MMR vaccination between Feb. 1 and July 31.

Measles, one of the most contagious airborne viruses, spreads through contact with droplets from an infected person’ coughs and sneezes. The virus can survive in the air for hours, and can spread days before and after symptoms appear. Additionally, patients can take one to three weeks to develop symptoms such as headache, fever, cough, red eyes and the spotty red rash.

Complications can include ear infections and pneumonia. Health officials urge people with measles to stay home to prevent further spread and contact either a health provider or the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773) for further guidance.

NMDOH offers more measles guidance online.