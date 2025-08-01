NM Senators seek seed funding to expand habitat restoration programs

New Mexico United States senators introduced federal legislation Friday to expand tree nursery capacity for forest replanting and habitat restoration programs.

U.S. Sens.Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich, both Democrats, joined John Cornyn (R-Texas) to sponsor the bill. The legislation, if passed, would allow funding allocated by the 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support bigger facilities for seedling nurseries at state forestry, private organizations, nonprofits and higher education institutes.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed more $1.5 billion in state and private forestry, including hundreds of millions for reforestation, but cannot be used for building physical structures to increase the nurseries.

The funding would be available for expanding public forestry development, such as the John T. Harrington Forestry Research Center in Mora County.

“In New Mexico and across the country, our forests play a vital role in every community,” Luján said in a statement. “Tragically, over the last 20 years, our country has lost tree cover at an alarming rate, disrupting our ecosystem and the critical benefits it provides. That’s why I’m leading this bipartisan legislation that addresses this shortage by allowing funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to be used to support the development of seedling nurseries and the rapid expansion of crucial seedlings nationwide.”

New Mexico’s state forester estimated the state needs between 150 and 390 million seedlings to restore forests in burned areas. Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire burn scar will require 26 million seedlings, researchers said.

The state previously received federal funding to increase the capacity of the nursery in Mora County to eventually grow 5 million seedlings per year. Currently, the center produces just 300,000 seedlings annually.

The center, jointly operated by University of New Mexico, New Mexico State University, New Mexico Highlands University and the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department would seek funds if the bill passes, officials said.

“This bill will provide New Mexico with much-needed support to develop our state nursery and increase the production of drought-tolerant tree seedlings,” said EMNRD Secretary Melanie Kenderdine in a statement. “This legislation will help us grow and plant trees that will stabilize burned watersheds and reduce damage from post-wildfire flooding.”