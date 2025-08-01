NMDOJ: Lawsuits have restored billions in federal funding to New Mexico

Initial judgments in lawsuits against the Trump administration have restored billions in federal funding for New Mexico government and some nonprofits, attorneys with the New Mexico Department of Justice told lawmakers Thursday.

The New Mexico Department of Justice is part of 25 outstanding multi-state lawsuits against the Trump administration over funding cuts, as well as alleged federal overreach in executive orders on election administration or stripping birthright citizenship.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez joined other Democratic attorneys general in March town hall in Phoenix, speaking to the litigation strategy a Democratic AG coalition has deployed against the Trump administration.

“Since January of 2025, much of the Impact Litigation Division’s work has focused on protecting the interests of the State of New Mexico and our residents against federal funding cuts and agency reorganizations that have or would have impaired our state government’s ability to serve our population,” Anjana Samant, deputy counsel for impact litigation at NMDOJ, told the New Mexico Legislature’s interim Federal Funding Stabilization Subcommittee.

Judges have granted temporary wins to the state, often restoring cut funds in several of the suits. This included $12 billion dollars in federal grants and loans already promised to New Mexico frozen by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget; just over $50 million for the state’s education department across several different lawsuits; $59 million for pandemic-era public health funding stripped out of New Mexico Department of Health and Health Care Authority budgets; and $18 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for electric vehicle infrastructure.

Samant noted that the division, beyond its lawsuits against the federal government, also pursued litigation against social media owners Meta and Snap Inc, which owns Snapchat alleging the company’s policies fail to protect children.

Samant requested lawmakers provide $3.2 million in additional funding in the 2026 session to hire more staff.“To say that we are at capacity is an understatement,” Samant said of the division’s five attorneys. “We want to continue to do the amazing work that we are doing, but we also want to expand our impact.”

Sen. William Soules (D-Las Cruces), the committee’s co-chair, said he supported that request.“For a few million dollars, you all with an office of four or five, have saved a several billion dollars — that seems like a pretty good deal,” Soules said. “And I hope that in the next budget that we’re able to make sure that there is that funding.”