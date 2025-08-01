WNMU regents ax Joseph Shepard’s severance and teaching contract Hackers disrupt meeting with pornographic images

Unanimously, the newly appointed regents at Western New Mexico University have approved a plan to strike down former President Joseph Shepard’s previously awarded $1.9 million severance payment and five-year teaching contract, on the grounds that they were awarded in violation of the state’s Open Meetings Act.

Regents at the July 31 meeting acknowledged that they aren’t sure if or how their move can pull back the nearly $2 million that the Silver City school already paid to Shepard following his December resignation — regent Chair Steven Neville said the votes leave the agreement “unapproved and basically in limbo at this point.” But it appears likely that the board’s decision will influence the ongoing lawsuit from Attorney General Raúl Torrez that seeks to recover the severance money and void Shepard’s teaching contract.

Shepard’s separation agreement and faculty appointment are no longer in existence. The best resolution for everyone is to get this in front of a retired judge or justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court to hammer out a fair, negotiated settlement. That’s certainly my goal in making the motion I made. – Regent John V. Wertheim

Meanwhile, Thursday’s decision does not affect another court challenge Shepard is facing. In June, the New Mexico State Ethics Commission filed a lawsuit alleging that, while president, Shepard misdirected funds meant for an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant project toward an outdoor patio that he used for his daughter’s wedding.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of questions after these votes,” regent John V. Wertheim said at the meeting. “Shepard’s separation agreement and faculty appointment are no longer in existence … The best resolution for everyone is to get this in front of a retired judge or justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court to hammer out a fair, negotiated settlement. That’s certainly my goal in making the motion I made.”

Shepard and the New Mexico Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment.

In an unprecedented occurrence for WNMU’s regents, Friday’s meeting, which was held in person and on Zoom for virtual attendees, was derailed by hackers. Shortly after people initially logged on to the meeting’s virtual component, several hackers joined and displayed pornographic videos, racial slurs and swastikas on their video feeds. Attendees in the room appeared not to notice the chaos — regents were unfazed as they continued to discuss routine government business — but even presentations shared by the host of the meeting were quickly replaced by the explicit pornographic videos.

Several of the hackers’ video feeds featured text that read: “hacked by nuenze.” The same group seems to have carried out a similar operation in Mississippi earlier this week. After WNMU administrators ejected bad actors from the meeting, everyone in remote attendance had their cameras turned off. Earlier this year, in April, Russian cyberattackers appeared to infiltrate WNMU employee computers.

Thursday’s vote was the latest step in what has been a busy year for Shepard and WNMU. Concerns over his conduct as president were first widely raised in late 2023, after Searchlight New Mexico broke the story of how he; his wife, former CIA agent Valerie Plame; and several other university officials used taxpayer dollars to pay for lavish lifestyles in an otherwise impoverished town. Searchlight found Shepard had adorned his on-campus house with nearly $28,000 worth of exotic furniture from Seret and Sons, a Santa Fe business known for imported pieces and steep prices.

Within weeks, state lawmakers grilled Shepard at the Capitol over Searchlight’s reporting. The Higher Education Department and the Office of the State Auditor both announced they were looking into WNMU’s finances and sent the university scathing letters questioning many of Shepard’s purchases. Employees at the university and its sister foundation told Searchlight that the foundation had been reduced to being “the presidential piggybank.”

(Courtesy of Western New Mexico University) / sourcenm.com Former Western New Mexico University President Joseph Shepard.

After that, though, things were relatively quiet for most of 2024. The Amazon Prime streaming show “The College Tour” released an episode set at WNMU; Shepard appeared in it to laud how the school serves students in unique circumstances, such as first-generation college students. “We’re that small place that gives that big experience,” he said.

By fall of 2024, developments picked up. In November, the state auditor released a blistering report detailing the highlights of his office’s investigation. It alleged $363,525.99 in “wasteful” and “improper” spending, including a trip to the Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage in Palm Springs, California.

A month after the auditor’s findings were made public, Shepard resigned from his post as university president. At a Dec. 20, 2024, regents meeting, Shepard was awarded $1.9 million in severance and a five-year teaching contract in the university’s business school for $200,000 per year. He had been in his job for more than 13 years.

Since then, Shepard has been the target of multiple lawsuits relating to the terms of his departure and his conduct as president. In January, the New Mexico Department of Justice filed suit against Shepard and the regents to nullify his severance and teaching contract and to recoup the nearly $2 million “golden parachute.” The State Ethics Commission’s pending lawsuit accuses Shepard of violating the state Governmental Conduct Act.

(Nadav Soroker/Searchlight New Mexico) / sourcenm.com New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and House Speaker Javier Martinez announcing a lawsuit against Joseph Shepard and WNMU’s then-Board of Regents in January.

“As WNMU President, Shepard had a practice of authorizing university expenditures from which he benefited that were only loosely connected to university purposes,” the 106-page lawsuit alleges. “While a university president has wide latitude to authorize university expenditures for university purposes, the Governmental Conduct Act places a limit on the expenditure of public funds for a private purpose. Shepard transgressed that limit.”