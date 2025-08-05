© 2025 KANW
With Zozobra fast approaching, tell Source your glooms and we’ll get ‘em burned for you

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Patrick Lohmann, Source NM
Published August 5, 2025 at 4:23 PM MDT
Zozobra-goers take pictures of smoldering Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023. Source New Mexico is collecting your glooms to be burned in the iconic effigy. Fill out our form below.
(Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM)
A lot is going on in the world and in New Mexico. How are you feeling about national politics, local government and the like?

Source New Mexico is using the upcoming burning of the Zozobra to take stock of what New Mexicans hope to leave behind in the iconic heap of ashes at Fort Marcy Park on Aug. 29.

Below, fill out our form and tell us what your gloom is. We’ll print it out and put it among your neighbors’ glooms to be burned in the Zozobra effigy.

By filling out our form, you’re agreeing to let us re-publish it if we find it interesting or funny or worth highlighting. And we’re doing something we never do here at Source: Offering you full anonymity.

See the form :https://sourcenm.com/briefs/with-zozobra-fast-approaching-tell-source-your-glooms-and-well-get-em-burned-for-you/
Patrick Lohmann, Source NM
Patrick Lohmann has been a reporter since 2007, when he wrote stories for $15 apiece at a now-defunct tabloid in Gallup, his hometown. Since then, he's worked at UNM's Daily Lobo, the Albuquerque Journal and the Syracuse Post-Standard.

Source New Mexico is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

