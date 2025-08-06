Feds list Albuquerque as NM’s sole “sanctuary” jurisdiction

The United States Department of Justice on Tuesday published a list of so-called “sanctuary jurisdictions,” which it defined in a news release as “states, cities, and counties identified as having policies, laws, or regulations that impede enforcement of federal immigration laws.”

Albuquerque appeared as the only New Mexico locale on the list.

The USDOJ list follows a U.S. Department of Homeland Security list published last May of sanctuary jurisdictions that included 23 of New Mexico’s 33 counties, along with the City of Albuquerque and the City of Santa Fe. That list followed President Donald Trump’s executive order in April requiring such a list.

The DHS list prompted confusion from some jurisdictions and outcry from local sheriffs, and was subsequently taken off line within a few days.

The Department of Justice also published a list of “sanctuary jurisdiction characteristics,” which include public declarations of sanctuary status; local laws or rules limiting cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; and restrictions on information about “immigration status of detainees with federal authorities” to name a few. The DOJ notes the jurisdictions included in Tuesday’s list “were made after a thorough review of documented laws, ordinances, and executive directives by the listed jurisdictions. This initial list of designated Sanctuary Jurisdictions will be reviewed regularly, to include additional jurisdictions and remove jurisdictions that have remediated their policies, practices, and laws. Each state, county, and city will have an opportunity to respond to its placement on the list.”

As of the beginning of July, 34 cities and counties, including Chicago and Los Angeles, had asked to join a California lawsuit seeking to stop the Trump administration from cutting federal funding based on sanctuary policies that limit cooperation with the administration’s mass deportation agenda, including Albuquerque (Santa Fe is already part of the suit).

Filings for that suit note that Albuquerque “has been a welcoming city” since 2000, when the city council passed “its first immigrant-friendly city resolution,” which states that “municipal resources cannot be used to apprehend individuals solely on the basis of their immigration status, unless required by law.”

On July 21, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller signed an executive order reaffirming the city’s position as an “immigrant-friendly city,” as some members of the City Council said they would push further protections in city ordinances later this year.

“In the face of federal actions and proposals that undermine human rights and respect, sow fear and destabilization among our families, and damage our economy and threaten our public safety, the City of Albuquerque reaffirms its moral, legal and policy duty to uphold civil rights, public safety and serve all residents with dignity,” Keller said during a signing event for the order.

In a news release announcing the new USDOJ list of “sanctuary jurisdictions,” U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement that “sanctuary policies impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design. The Department of Justice will continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to eradicate these harmful policies around the country.”

A statement provided to Source NM by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Director of Communications Michael Coleman said the Trump administration’s “designation of Albuquerque as a sanctuary city invites the same kind of federal overreach we’ve seen play out disastrously in cities like Los Angeles. Gov. Lujan Grisham fundamentally opposes this administration’s approach to indiscriminate detention and deportation. It’s cruel, inhumane, and unconstitutional.”

The question remains, Coleman’s statement continued, as to “how the City of Albuquerque plans to manage this situation. Those questions should be directed to the mayor’s office. The Lujan Grisham administration will continue fighting unconstitutional federal overreach in court. But right now, what Albuquerque needs most is for [the Albuquerque Police Department] to focus on real crime in real neighborhoods across the city—not to get pulled into immigration enforcement battles that distract from public safety.”

Source requested comment from Keller on Albuquerque’s inclusion on the list and received a statement from him that said: “Albuquerque is a welcoming city and where crime is now actually going down in every category this year. So we are proving that we are safer and stronger when residents trust law enforcement enough to report crimes, send their kids to school, and seek services without fear. Our recent executive order supports both our immigrant community, while ensuring APD can focus on public safety, not federal immigration enforcement.”