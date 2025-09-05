ACLU-NM sues over detention of DACA recipient held in New Mexico ICE detention center

A 28-year-old father of four with longstanding legal deportation protections is being held in New Mexico’s largest immigration detention center without cause, according to a lawsuit filed recently in New Mexico federal court.

Paulo Cesar Gamez Lira has lived in the United States for most of his life and received Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals protection, according to lawyers with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico and Singleton Schreiber LLP, a private national firm with a New Mexico presence working with the ACLU.

DACA is a status conferred through a 2012 federal law that affords immigrants who were brought to the United States as children protection from being deported for renewable two-year periods.

Gamez Lira is a father of four and married to a United States citizen. According to the lawsuit, as well as surveillance video obtained by news outlet ElPasoYa, masked federal immigrant agents arrested him in his driveway in Horizon City, Texas, on Aug. 13 with two of his children in the car. The arrest resulted in a dislocated shoulder, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday names Homeland Security Kristi Noem and US Attorney General Pam Bondi, along with other federal officials and Dora Castro, the Otero County Processing Center warden. No defendant has yet responded in court.

Earlier this summer, a spokesperson for DHS told NPR that DACA recipients “are not automatically protected from deportations” and that they should leave the United States voluntarily.

Gamez Lira is being held at the Otero County Processing Center in Chaparral, New Mexico, a facility that houses the majority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees held in New Mexico. The ACLU alleges he faces “indefinite detention” at the facility, according to the news release.

“Paulo has worked hard to build a dignified and meaningful life in the United States. He is a committed father of U.S. citizen children, and this is the only home he has ever known,” said ACLU-NM Senior Staff Attorney Becca Sheff in a statement. “It’s unconscionable for the government to hold Paulo indefinitely in an ICE detention center known for dangerous and degrading conditions, especially since his status as a DACA recipient protects him from being deported.”

The lawyers filed a similar petition on behalf of Catalina “Xóchitl” Santiago, another 28-year-old DACA recipient, who has been held in detention in West Texas for more than a month, according to the news release. The petitions allege the detainees are being held in violation of their constitutional rights to due process, along with other violations.

A spokesperson for ICE declined to comment, saying the agency does not comment on pending federal litigation.

The detention center where Gamez Lira is held has an average daily population of about 850 ICE detainees, according to the latest figures. A group of mostly Republican lawmakers visited the facility recently, part of an effort to push their Democratic colleagues and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham not to ban ICE detention facilities in New Mexico.

The governor’s spokesperson told Source on Thursday evening in an email that potential legislation banning ICE detention facilities will not be on the agenda for a special session she scheduled for Oct. 1. However, it is among other topics that could be on the agenda for the 30-day session beginning early next year, according to the spokesperson.