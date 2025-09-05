NM health department announces new pharmacy protocol, easier COVID-19 vaccine access

The New Mexico Department of Health on Friday announced residents will be able to more easily access COVID-19 vaccines at state pharmacies, following updated protocols from the state Board of Pharmacy.

Last week, DOH Secretary Gina DeBlassie issued a public health order directing the state health department to work with New Mexico’s Board of Pharmacy “to remove potential barriers and ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacies across the state.”

That order stemmed from “some pharmacies announcing they cannot administer the vaccine in New Mexico unless recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), an advisory group to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has yet to convene and act on the matter,” a news release noted.

NMDOH medical epidemiologist Dr. Chad Smelser told Source New Mexico earlier this week that many of the vaccines administered in the state are done so through its pharmacies, which are governed by a protocol established by the Pharmacy Board and others that essentially requires the pharmacies to follow the ACIP guidelines in order to have “prescriptive authority” and give vaccines. Lacking the ACIP guidelines, Smelser noted, the pharmacies’ parent companies “have determined that they require a prescription in order to get a vaccine.”

The revised protocols, announced Friday, mean “pharmacists can prescribe and administer COVID-19 vaccines using state health department guidelines instead of waiting for federal recommendations,” a health department news release said.

“This action will ensure New Mexicans have access to the vaccine if they choose,” New Mexico Board of Pharmacy Executive Director and Chief Drug Inspector Cheranne McCracken said in a statement, adding the New Mexico Pharmacists Association played an important role in the protocol update. “It provides pharmacists statewide with the clarity and guidance to provide COVID-19 vaccines.”

A statement from Sid Tenneti, senior vice president of retail pharmacy CVS Health confirmed the new protocol will allow access.

“Following today’s regulatory action by the New Mexico Department of Health, CVS Pharmacy will ensure COVID-19 vaccinations are available as soon as possible at our pharmacies throughout the state,” Tenneti said in a statement. “Appointments can be scheduled online via CVS.com, through the CVS Health app, or patients can walk into our pharmacies and clinics.”

The New Mexico Department of Health recommends COVID-19 vaccination for:

Anyone 65 and older.

People ages 2–64 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

Any New Mexico resident who wants to be vaccinated.

Read the complete guidelines here.

“We are committed to ensuring access for those who wish to be vaccinated and our collaborative work with the New Mexico Board of Pharmacy demonstrates a swift resolution to remove barriers,” DeBlassie said in a statement. “As the fall/winter respiratory virus season rapidly approaches, New Mexico cannot afford to wait for the federal government to act on this matter.”

Earlier this week, prior to the new protocols being released on Friday, several state medical systems confirmed to Source NM this week availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for patients

“At Presbyterian, we support efforts to provide vaccines to New Mexicans,” Presbyterian Healthcare Services VP and Chief Pharmacy Officer Erica Downing said in a statement. “We continue to work through state and federal requirements and expect to be able to prescribe COVID vaccines for our patients and administer COVID vaccines in our facilities.”

“CHRISTUS St. Vincent has received its first shipment of the Pfizer Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccines,” a statement provided to Source said. “The vaccines will initially be offered in our clinics and in our outpatient pharmacy to adults 65 and older, and individuals ages 5 through 64 who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19.”

“Generally speaking—If a patient asks for a COVID vaccine, we’ll provide it, assuming we have the supply,” a UNM Health spokesperson said.

For questions about the COVID-19 vaccinations, call the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773).