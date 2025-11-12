Asha in 2023 in her “capture box” at the Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge. Conservation groups say Taylor, like Asha, is probably roaming to find a mate. (Aislinn Maestas, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

Conservation groups this week criticized New Mexico wildlife officials for the recent capture and relocation of “Taylor,” a wandering male Mexican gray wolf, back to a protected zone in the Gila National Forest.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish caught Taylor on Nov. 7 near Gallina, a small, unincorporated community in Rio Arriba County. He was captured by helicopter and returned to the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area, which includes most of the state below I-40.

According to a statement from the Department of Game and Fish, Taylor first ventured north of the interstate in mid-July and was relocated. Such wandering away from an established pack is known as dispersal. Since late October, Taylor “has made significant movements to the north, showing no signs of returning to the” experimental population area.

“Dispersal events like this often occur when a wolf is in search of a mate,” the department stated. “As there are no other known Mexican wolves in the area, there was a potential risk of mortality as well as a likelihood of a negative interaction or breeding with domestic dogs.”

However, several conservation organizations have condemned the department’s decision to relocate Taylor for a second time to stay within government-set boundaries, which they describe as “arbitrary.” Their statement also notes that conservation groups named the wolf Taylor after Mount Taylor, where he was first encountered in May 2025. The peak is located near Grants, north of I-40. Moreover, a joint news release from several conservation groups notes, Taylor’s movements indicate he might be looking for a mate as the breeding season for the species begins in January.

“It’s ridiculous to keep moving wolves back south of Interstate 40 when wolves have clearly decided there’s great habitat to the north of the highway,” Greta Anderson, deputy director of Western Watersheds Project, said in a statement. “We fully expect that, like Asha before him, he’ll head right back to his northern territory. We can’t explain his desire, but we shouldn’t deny his instincts.”

Asha, a female Mexican gray wolf, wandered north of I-40 in New Mexico several times. She was recently released from captivity in August to the Gila National Forest with her mate and pups. Another female gray wolf, known as Ella, was found dead in April this year soon after she was also spotted near Grants. At the time, Sally Paez, staff attorney for New Mexico Wild, told Source New Mexico that it was “exciting” to see these endangered wolves traveling into parts of the state that could offer “suitable wolf habitat” and “good wildlife corridors.”

(Map courtesy Western Watersheds Project and Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project) / sourcenm.com

Mexican gray wolves near Mt. Taylor, New Mexico

Conservation organizations added that there have been two other wolves to wander too far north in recent years, making Taylor the fifth wolf in recent years to wander north. They also emphasized that Taylor’s wandering did not lead to any conflict with humans these last several months.

“We’ve long known that the political boundaries imposed on Mexican gray wolf recovery do not match ecological ones, and that this poses a significant hindrance to recovery,” Luke Koenig, Gila grassroots organizer for New Mexico Wild, said in a statement this week. “We have an opportunity here to advance recovery efforts by simply allowing Taylor—and other lobos—to wander north into historic and suitable habitat, and yet we expend significant resources time and time again preventing just that.”

According to the Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project, a nonprofit organization working to restoring wolves and ecological health in the Grand Canyon area, Mexican wolf dispersal and reintroduction into northern New Mexico and southern Colorado would contribute to the animal’s long-term recovery and provide opportunities for interbreeding and genetic diversity.

“Taylor knows where he belongs,” Claire Musser, executive director of the Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project, said in a statement. “Wolves like him are showing us what real recovery looks like, not confined by arbitrary lines, but led by instinct, resilience and the search for connection. If we truly care about their survival, we must let lobos lead.”