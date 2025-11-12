Trump-supporting Cuban dissident says NM ICE lockup denied him legal documents

A Cuban immigrant held in a Torrance County immigrant detention center faces a key court hearing Thursday without what he described as crucial legal documents to help him avoid deportation.

Rogelio Bolufé told Source New Mexico in a phone interview in Spanish on Tuesday that an abruptly cancelled meeting with a legal aid group last week hobbled his chances at convincing an immigration judge to spare him deportation to Cuba, where he says he’ll face imprisonment and torture as a political dissident.

“If I go back to Cuba, my life will be in danger,” he said.

His allegations of denied access to lawyers and legal materials occur as the facility, one of three ICE lockups in the state, operates without a contract. It currently holds about 550 ICE detainees.

Amid a federal government shutdown, an inter-governmental services agreement between the county, ICE and private prison operator CoreCivic expired Oct. 31, and it remains unclear when it will be renewed.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) sent a letter to ICE on Friday demanding the agency answer what authority it has to continue detaining immigrants in Estancia and transfer ICE detainees out of the facility in the meantime.

“I reiterate my calls for ICE to close the facility, but if you will not, I urge you to transfer all ICE detainees out of TCDF immediately until such time that the contract between ICE and Torrance County is extended,” Heinrich wrote.

Innovation Law Lab, an organization of immigrant legal advocates who visit the jail weekly, have said ICE’s own policies require the agency to remove detainees and their equipment absent a contract.

An ICE spokesperson did not respond to Source New Mexico’s inquiry Wednesday about Heinrich’s letter, which cites recent Source New Mexico reporting and public statements from ICE about its continued operations during the shutdown. Luis Soriano, Heinrich’s spokesperson, said Wednesday that ICE hadn’t responded to the senator’s office yet.

Bolufé, 43, told Source the contract’s expiration worsened a long practice of officials’ denying legal help to him or his fellow detainees, including a canceled meeting with legal advocates last Thursday. Bolufé documented that incident and others in a letter last week to Source signed by six other immigrant detainees.

Bolufé’s letter also cited poor quality telephone communication; jail staff disruptions to consultations with legal staff; and lack of access to the jail’s legal library.

“In practice, it is impossible to access the legal library,” Bolufé wrote, noting he made 30 requests through jail tablets for appointments at the legal library and received no response.

Haymel de la Vega, Bolufé’s close friend and former fianceé, facilitated brief jail phone calls between Bolufé and Source this week and sent Source letters detailing his history in ICE custody. She wrote that she’s tried to send books and other legal materials to Bolufé at the facility without success.

“I have personally sent Rogelio several legal books and materials intended to support his preparation for court, but these have been withheld pending review and approval by the facility’s director, and as of today, they have not been delivered to him,” she wrote on Nov. 7.

Rubena Miranda, administrative supervisor at the facility, declined to comment Wednesday, and referred comment to public affairs officials at CoreCivic. CoreCivic spokesperson Ryan Gustin said the company would provide a response, but had not by publication. Source will update the story if it is received.

A long journey to NMBolufé arrived at the Torrance County jail about two months ago and, he says, has spent some of his time collecting testimony from inmates who, like him, spent time at “Alligator Alcatraz.”

According to Bolufé, he spent between seven and 10 days in “Alligator Alcatraz,” during which he was chained by his hands and feet for 24 to 36 hours at a time. The facility had freezing temperatures, inadequate blankets and the lights remained on permanently.

As a result of the treatment, he said he lost mobility in his left hand, as well as other pain, numbness and muscle weakness, and jail guards shouted racist slurs at him and other detainees.

Bolufé said the letters and accounts of abuse would help him plead his case to federal immigration Judge Brock E. Taylor, and bring the allegations about ICE’s treatment of detainees to the judge’s attention, but they are among the materials he has yet to receive, along with a character reference signed by 40 people. He also intends on Thursday to argue that he would be subject to political persecution upon being deported to Cuba.

Bolufé is seeking a Green Card under the Cuban Adjustment Act of 1966, which allows Cubans a streamlined path to permanent residency. While he acknowledges and media reports confirm that he has long-standing ties to former Cuban President Fidel Castro and his sons, he also said he is waging a campaign to liberate the country from the Communist regime and supports President Donald Trump.

Bolufé said his Green Card application was pending when he was arrested in the Miami area in August, accused of possessing a small amount of cocaine. He denies the cocaine belonged to him, and the charges have since been dropped, according to court records. Prosecutors in Miami-Dade County did not respond to Source New Mexico’s request on Wednesday about the case.

Ahead of the court hearing Thursday, Bolufé said he is hoping for the best, but he said his case is just one of many of immigrants who have been subject to abuse, deprived of human rights and threatened with deportation without having committed crimes.

“I ask for prayers, because God is on our side, all the time,” he said.