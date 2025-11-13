Today in History: November 13, 130 die in Paris terror attacks

Today is Thursday, Nov. 13, the 317th day of 2025. There are 48 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State militants carried out a set of coordinated attacks in Paris at the national stadium, in a crowded concert hall, in restaurants and on streets, killing 130 people in the worst attack on French soil since World War II.

Also on this date:

In 1775, during the Revolutionary War, American troops captured Montreal under the command of Continental Army Gen. Richard Montgomery.

In 1909, 259 men and boys were killed when fire erupted inside a coal mine in Cherry, Illinois.

In 1956, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed a lower court ruling which found Alabama bus segregation laws were illegal.

In 1971, the U.S. space probe Mariner 9 went into orbit around Mars, becoming the first spacecraft to orbit another planet.

In 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

In 1985, some 23,000 residents of Armero, Colombia, died when a volcanic mudslide buried the city.

In 2001, U.S.-backed Northern Alliance fighters in Afghanistan entered Kabul as Taliban forces retreated from the capital city.

In 2022, four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho. A suspect, Bryan Kohberger, would plead guilty to the murders in 2025 in a deal with prosecutors to avoid the death penalty and was handed four life sentences without parole.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Joe Mantegna is 78. Hockey Hall of Famer Gilbert Perreault is 75. Actor Frances Conroy is 73. Actor Chris Noth is 71. Actor-comedian Whoopi Goldberg is 70. Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is 61. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is 58. Actor Steve Zahn is 58. Actor Gerard Butler is 56. Olympic swimming gold medalist Dana Vollmer is 38. Actor Devon Bostick is 34. Tennis player Emma Raducanu is 23.

