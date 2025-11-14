State launches PreK-12 initiative to connect rural students with career development opportunities

The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions this week launched the Rural Education-Workforce Collaborative, an initiative connecting early education through 12th grade in rural school districts with career development opportunities in high-demand fields.

The $400,000 initiative is funded through the Community Benefit Fund, which falls under the Department of Workforce Solutions. The fund was created during the 2025 Legislative Session to support programs that reduce climate change impacts and create worker training programs for industries that address such programs.

“We created the Community Benefit Plan to spark exactly this type of creative partnership,” President Pro Tempore Sen. Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque) said in a statement. “This investment will give young people real skills and paths to stay in the rural communities they love while building our state’s capacity to face the challenges of a changing climate and economy.”

According to the Department of Workforce Solutions, the new model is a collaboration between the department, rural PreK-12 school districts, institutions of higher education and Collegiate Edu-Nation, a nonprofit organization that consults with rural school districts across the country to end education and income inequality. The program will “expand access for rural students by integrating education and workforce resources such as dual credit programs, free college tuition and work-based learning opportunities.”

The goal is to prepare rural, low-income, first-generation students and those with disabilities or from tribal communities to meet the state’s growing workforce needs. The Collegiate Edu-Nation initiative started in Texas and now includes New Mexico public school districts such as Corona Public Schools, Mosquero Municipal Schools and Loving Municipal Schools.

“This workforce-school partnership tackles several challenges at once by connecting education to real world opportunities from the earliest stage, creating opportunities for rural youth and building our workforce in climate-ready and infrastructure careers,” Department of Workforce Solutions Secretary Sarita Nair said in a statement. “The collaborative will demonstrate how much we can accomplish when we join forces with innovative rural school districts and the local workforce development board to give students true options for their futures and strengthen New Mexico’s economy.”

According to Lee White, superintendent of Loving Municipal Schools, it is difficult to connect students in rural communities to “real world opportunities that align with regional industry trends.”

I believe that we are on the cusp of effectively changing student outcomes through this model and partnership,” White said in a statement.

The Department of Workforce Solutions noted that a dashboard will be used to measure academic and workforce outcomes going forward.