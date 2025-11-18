Legislative committee says federal funds for SNAP are safe

New Mexico’s Legislative Finance Committee director on Monday told state lawmakers that social services such as the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are receiving all of their federal funds under the government’s Nov. 12 reopening.

Federal interruptions to SNAP, in particular, led to confusion over whether such a program—which is considered a “mandatory program” exempt from cuts, along with other social services such as unemployment insurance, veteran’s benefits and Medicaid— could be targeted in the first place. The federal cuts sparked alarm among New Mexico’s lawmakers, who convened a special session in November and committed $162.5 million of state funds to cover statewide food assistance into early 2026, if needed.

Approximately 460,000 state residents receive SNAP benefits.

Legislative Finance Committee Director Charles Sallee at Monday’s hearing told state lawmakers that SNAP, in particular, is a “mandatory program” and its federal funding should not be threatened in the future.

“We learned something new with this latest government shutdown: the mandatory outlays are the ones that are kind of on autopilot—Congress has set up a funding mechanism as well as an allocation mechanism for things like Medicare and Medicaid, Social Security benefits,” Sallee said.. “There are different legal interpretations over whether the administration legally turned off that funding or if it should’ve continued to flow.”

SNAP funding was disrupted over the federal government’s determination that it didn’t have enough contingency funds to cover November’s expense of $8 billion. Several states filed lawsuits protesting the decision and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in late October authorized $30 million of emergency spending to counteract any interruptions to federal funding.

The New Mexico Health Care Authority spent $250,000 to upgrade its IT system and distribute the state funds, Sallee said. SNAP benefits in New Mexico usually cost $81 million per month. The ratio of statewide SNAP cases to each case worker have steadily declined since 2022, according to LFC documents.

Programs that should not be affected by cuts, Sallee said, include SNAP, as well as Social Security, veteran’s benefits, Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, unemployment insurance and Supplemental Security Income. Cuts to Medicare are capped at 4%, he said.

Sallee, however, warned lawmakers about the possibility of future cuts to non-mandatory programs, known as “Pay-As-You-Go” or PAYGO. These include Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting programs, Promoting Safe and Stable Families programs and federal mineral leasing. New Mexico, in particular, receives a huge portion of revenue from federal mineral leasing. In 2024, the federal government paid out nearly $4.3 billion from federal mining permits — $2.8 million went to New Mexico, Sallee said.

“I raised alarms on a provision called PAYGO… if Congress increases the deficit, they have to figure out a way to pay for it. And if they don’t, there would be cuts enacted,” Sallee said. “That would mean that a whole bunch of those other programs would have, frankly, needed to have been eliminated for that entire year. What was concerning for us was there hadn’t been much discussion about it in all the talk in D.C. I was concerned it was lost in the shuffle.”