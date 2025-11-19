Coalition of NM locales says $200 million more needed for water projects

Water infrastructure projects across New Mexico are $200 million short of being fully funded for fiscal year 2026, according to the New Mexico Municipal League.

Leaders with the Municipal League, a nonprofit organization that aims to solve common problems shared by locales across the state, told state lawmakers at a Legislative Finance Committee hearing Tuesday morning that statewide drinking water infrastructure needs have a price tag of more than $3 billion.

In addition to those steep costs, League officials raised concerns about how long the funding process takes and how an eroding tax base is making it disproportionately difficult for smaller cities and towns to pay for their critical infrastructure needs.

In 27 of New Mexico’s 33 counties, the state Water Trust Board has authorized 113 water infrastructure projects with a combined cost of $522 million, according to the League’s report. Those include $16 million in improvements to a Gallup water reclamation facility, $4 million for water meter replacements in Las Vegas and $10.8 million for a lake conveyance project in Raton.

The discussion came as water systems in virtually every corner of New Mexico are feeling strain. Last year, the state identified issues with nearly 140 drinking water systems. More recently, issues of contamination have cropped up in Curry County, where “forever chemicals” were found in drinking wells, and in Doña Ana County, where the New Mexico Environment sued the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority over alleged mismanagement and repeated failed arsenic tests.

“What we saw this year was over $500 million in notices of intent…we’re still $204 million short of what we need to fully fund the applications that came in,” New Mexico Municipal League Executive Director AJ Forte told lawmakers Tuesday. “They just don’t have the revenue in place to update these systems. It’s not in the millions, it’s in the tens of millions to get them updated.”

Forte said much-needed funds for water infrastructure projects stay in an irritating holding pattern after they’re approved. By law, the state Water Trust Board makes loans and grants for water projects, but the money can only be disbursed by the state Legislature during the legislative session. That can delay funding by as much as 180 days, Forte said, and can lead to a host of issues including inflation, supply chain constraints and missed construction windows. In July, the Municipal League said it wanted lawmakers to give the New Mexico Finance Authority the power to greenlight water-related funds for three years.

One state lawmaker pushed back on Tuesday. Sen. George K. Muñoz, D-Gallup, said that removing legislative oversight could cause more problems than it solves.

“When we give up our legislative authority, things can go awry very quickly,” Muñoz, who serves as chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said. If the funding decisions are less centralized, Muñoz said, the state runs the risk of disproportionately funding these sorts of projects in bigger cities with deeper pockets. “You’ll see a large municipality outbidding a smaller pueblo.”

Concerns over funding voiced on Tuesday stemmed from what the Municipal League report called “tax base erosion.” Municipal budgets largely depend on tax revenue to fund costly projects, but local governments often use tax deductions or exemptions to entice developers to build, meaning these locales must rely on a “narrow and volatile base,” the report said.

Some reductions to gross receipts tax revenue have come from state law. The report said that Senate Bill 425, a 2019 law aimed at GRT deductions for defense-related satellite contracts, has led to $1.75 million in reduced taxes; and House Bill 252, a 2024 law that provided GRT deductions for Medicaid home renovations, childcare and geothermal facilities, has led to $12 million in reduced taxes.

Three-quarters of New Mexico cities rely on gross receipts tax revenues of less than $10 million, according to the report. And 40% of cities rely on GRT revenues of less than $1 million, meaning that the cost of a water infrastructure project is likely to eclipse what is often a small town’s largest source of revenue.

“These things really add up. These are significant numbers,” Alison Nichols, New Mexico Municipal League’s deputy director, told lawmakers, adding that the idiom she and her colleagues use for these proposals is, “death by a thousand cuts.”