NM Sen. Luján introduces three wildfire-related bills

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) introduced three wildfire-related bills this week in a newly reopened United States Senate, all of which use New Mexico’s recent wildfire experience as a guide — or a cautionary tale — for the rest of the country.

The three bills seek to limit the number of out-of-state companies that receive fire-related contracts; expand the use of technology to monitor nascent blazes; and require the federal government to pay 100% of costs in rare circumstances when a federally managed prescribed burn escapes into a wildfire.

Luján introduced the “Local Employment Access for our Forests Act,” or “LEAF Act,” on Monday, which incentivizes Forest Service to hire local contractors specifically for preventative forest maintenance, including thinning dense forests of organic material before a major wildfire hits.

Luján spokesperson Seiichiro Nakai told Source that Luján’s office has heard from the New Mexico State Forester that contracts for hazard fuel mitigation are “frequently” going to “large, out-of-state foresters.” In a news release, Luján said the bill would require the Forest Service to give preference to local contractors and also to issue an annual report on how many wildfire mitigation contracts it gives to out-of-state companies.

The “Fire Innovation Unit Act,” introduced Tuesday, would create a pilot program for emerging technology that detects, prevents and responds to wildfires. The bill requires the federal Agriculture and Interior secretaries to create a “Fire Innovation Unit” to deploy and monitor wildfire technology.

Luján pointed to the recent state partnership with Pano AI, which has installed wildfire detection cameras in the Albuquerque and Santa Fe areas recently. The company promises its cameras offer 24/7, 360-degree monitoring, along with artificial intelligence-powered wildfire detection.

“As wildfires continue to wreak havoc on communities across New Mexico and the country, we must find innovative tools and technologies to combat the ever-changing threats posed by wildfires,” Luján said in a statement.

Finally, the Responsible Wildland Fire Recovery Act, also introduced Tuesday, would require the federal government to shoulder the cost if it caused a wildfire.

In New Mexico, the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire in 2022, the biggest wildfire in state history, began due to botched United States Forest Service prescribed burns in Northern New Mexico. In that case, federal agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the federal Agriculture Department agreed to waive what is often a 25% state cost-share for disaster response expenses, but that was only because the senator required them to in a separate piece of legislation, according to a spokesperson.

“The goal of the Responsible Wildland Fire Recovery Act is to ensure that were the federal government to set and lose control of another fire, Congress would not need to step in to waive the cost share again,” spokesperson Seiichiro Nakai said in an email.