Rural, unhoused people statewide cite deposit, application fees as greatest barrier to housing

A coalition of advocates for New Mexico’s growing unhoused population on Monday released the results of its “point in time” count, an annual survey of hundreds of unhoused people across the state, both sheltered and unsheltered.

The New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness enlists volunteers to fan out across the state to count the number of people living on New Mexico streets. They also count the number of people staying in shelters on a given night, and draw from other sources in hopes of detecting demographic trends and other factors contributing to homelessness.

The coalition then compiles results into a report that differentiates between homelessness in Albuquerque and the “balance of state,” which is everywhere outside of the state’s biggest city.

According to the coalition’s findings, homelessness in Albuquerque continued its steady increase over the last several years, with 2,960 people counted earlier this year. That’s an 8% increase over the 2,740 people counted in 2024.

Elsewhere, however, the number of people counted dropped. In 2024, volunteers counted 1,909 unhoused people; this year, they counted 1,723, a nearly 10% decline. This year, for a survey of just unsheltered people, volunteers conducted surveys with 779 people on the streets, versus 1,011 last year.

In its report, the coalition attributes the drop to fewer volunteers to conduct the count versus fewer unhoused people. The drop outside of Albuquerque “likely reflects reduced geographic coverage and logistical challenges rather than a true decline in homelessness,” report authors wrote.

Volunteers conducted surveys with 714 people in 19 counties outside of Albuquerque, about two-thirds of them in Southern and rural Southeastern New Mexico. The largest number of surveys outside of Albuquerque came from Doña Ana County, where 204 people completed surveys, followed by 78 in Otero County and 76 in Lea County.

One major difference between residents outside Albuquerque lay in the barriers they identified to finding homes, with deposit and application fees cited as the most common impediments. While Albuquerque’s unhoused people also cited deposit and application fees, that barrier was only fourth on their list, behind missing documents; lack of rental subsidy vouchers; and rental prices.

Regarding application fees, lawmakers in January passed and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Senate Bill 267, which requires landlords to be more transparent about application fees, and caps “screening fees,” which landlords often charge to pay for credit reports, at $50. The law also prohibits landlords from charging application fees for unavailable units.

That law went into effect in June, about six months after volunteers conducted the “point in time” count. The count in Albuquerque and elsewhere occurred in late January, after President Donald Trump took office for a second term and fears about cuts to services like Medicaid and food assistance were widespread, volunteers told Source during the Jan. 28 survey in Albuquerque.

Also looming over the Albuquerque count was the specter of encampment sweeps that could make it harder to find and count people, volunteers said. In Albuquerque, the police department agreed not to conduct encampment sweeps to maximize chances for an accurate count, but the report’s authors noted that they were unaware of any such agreement in cities or other rural areas surveyed in the rest of the state.

