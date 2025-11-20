New Mexico officials, Mora residents say feds should respond to groundwater contamination

As fear ripples across the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire burn scar about newly discovered toxic metals in Mora County groundwater, elected officials and residents are increasingly wondering whether a federal office overseeing a multi-billion-dollar wildfire compensation fund will step in to help.

On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Health issued an alert to Mora County residents telling them to test their private wells following the discovery that high levels of dangerous metals like antimony, arsenic and uranium in the groundwater exceeded federal safe drinking water limits. In the meantime, health officials recommended those with private wells drink bottled water.

NMDOH also noted the metals are found in suppressant materials used to fight wildfires like Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire that burned through a 534-square-mile area in 2022, including much of Mora County.

But even though state officials and New Mexico Democratic U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández — as well as the independent geologist who discovered the elevated levels — are pointing to the wildfire as the likely culprit for the contamination, whether federal officials will release some of a huge compensation fund to help test private wells or provide water filters is an open question, they told Source New Mexico this week.

Leger Fernández, in an interview with Source New Mexico on Tuesday, called on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to quickly review evidence presented about the role of fire suppressants in causing the contamination. The agency is overseeing a claims office with a $5.45 billion fund Congress created to compensate victims of the fire, which the Forest Service accidentally ignited in botched prescribed burns in early 2022.

“If [the metals] are a consequence of the fire, it is my belief that they should be covered by the Hermits Peak money that I secured for these claims,” she said. “And we need to make sure that FEMA reads the report to understand that this is not naturally occurring contamination and that they are heavy metals that come from the fire suppression efforts.”

Dianne Segura, a FEMA spokesperson, told Source New Mexico on Wednesday the agency was working on a response to Source’s questions about the contamination. Source will update this story with the agency’s response when it’s received.

According to attendees, FEMA officials didn’t attend a packed, emergency meeting Wednesday morning at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall in Mora, where state and local officials described the contamination and their options for next steps. Segura told Source on Tuesday that the agency had not received a “formal invitation” to the meeting and didn’t know whether agency officials would attend.

At the meeting Wednesday, state Environment Department officials collected names of people seeking private well tests. They also described results from recent tests showing the metals were not at elevated levels in the public drinking water system.

Recent delays on ‘cascading events’The latest environmental crisis in Mora County resurfaced frustration with FEMA’s Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Claims Office, which has so far paid out about $3.24 billion of the fund, according to an update the office posted Tuesday on Facebook.

Much of the recent frustration centers on how the office handles claims from fire victims who suffered damage from post-fire flooding and debris flows, which the agency refers to as “cascading events” caused by the wildfire.

Even though federal officials committed to covering claims for post-fire flooding, victims have told Source in recent weeks that the office has either not approved their requests to reopen their claims for compensation or has not responded.

In early November, Leger Fernández and other members of the New Mexico congressional delegation criticized the agency in a letter for failing to keep its promise to honor “cascading event” claims.

State and local officials told Source this week that they believe the newly discovered contamination constitutes another “cascading event” that the funds should cover. They are calling on the claims office to pay for private well tests and water filters.

Leger Fernández told Source on Tuesday that the agency had not responded to the delegation’s recent letter, and that she’s concerned FEMA will continue to ignore requests for reopened claims for the metal contamination.

“We need to use this process to address this as a ‘cascading event’ if it is a consequence of the fire,” she said. “And it looks like it is.”

Mora County Commissioner Veronica Serna told Source she tried to confront FEMA officials on Monday in-person at the claims office headquarters in Santa Fe, but was unable to find the office’s director, and left even more frustrated, she said.

She says she’s also sent about a dozen letters to FEMA in recent weeks from different fire victims who have not received compensation for “cascading events.” That doesn’t bode well for the agency’s response to the contamination, she said.

“I’m not sure what’s going on with this claims office, and I really feel bad for people,” she said.

A slide from geologist Kate Zeigler’s presentation Nov. 19, 2025, to Mora County residents. This shows the results of manganese tests in private wells in Mora County since 2023. The red starts show where tests this summer detected manganese above EPA limits. (Screenshot of Zeigler’s presentation)

‘I’d rather have a burned mountain’Geologist Kate Zeigler, who runs an independent geologic consulting firm, has been testing private wells in Mora County each summer since 2023, and found no concerning levels of contaminants in 2023 and 2024, she said. But the results of her latest round of testing from this summer were “so concerning,” she told Source in an email, that she quickly summed up findings into a report that she sent to state agencies, which then issued the alert Friday.

Zeigler’s four-page report dated Oct. 4 said tests of 55 private wells in the summer of 2025 detected a sudden increase in a range of metals beyond levels the Environmental Protection Agency deems safe for human consumption.

The report also cited a 2024 study of California watersheds that linked increased heavy metal levels to fire suppression materials used in fires across the West between 2009 and 2021. The study concludes that fire suppressants contributed approximately 380,000 kilograms of toxic metals to the environment in that period.

Paula Garcia, director of the New Mexico Acequia Association, drives through the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire burn scar Sept. 13, 2022. She is calling on the Forest Service to detail how much fire suppressant it dropped during the fire response.(Patrick Lohmann /Source NM)

Zeigler elaborated on her findings during the Wednesday meeting, showing maps of 55 well sites where tests detected elevated levels of antimony, arsenic, manganese, cadmium and uranium, a subset of which were beyond EPA limits.

The news of the contamination has been deeply distressing to Paula Garcia, a lifelong Mora-area resident who also directs the New Mexico Acequia Association, she said at the meeting Wednesday. She called on the Forest Service to share with the public details of how much fire suppression it dumped on mountainsides to fight the blaze, and she fears the ensuing contamination will imperil drinking water for years to come.

“I’d rather have a burned mountain,” she said, “than poisoned water.”