Today in History: November 20, the Mexican Revolution begins

By The Associated Press undefined

Today is Thursday, Nov. 20, the 324th day of 2025. There are 41 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Nov. 20, 1910, Francisco Madero led a revolt against Mexican President Porfirio Díaz, marking the beginning of the decade-long Mexican Revolution.

Also on this date:

In 1945, 22 former Nazi officials went on trial before an international war crimes tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany. (Almost a year later, the International Military Tribune sentenced 12 of the defendants to death; seven received prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life; three were acquitted.)

1947, Britain's future queen, Princess Elizabeth, married Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey.

In 1969, Native American activists began an occupation of Alcatraz Island that would last 19 months before they were forcibly removed by federal authorities.

In 1982, the University of California, Berkeley, football team defeated Stanford University by scoring a touchdown on a lateral-filled kickoff return on the last play of the game, despite the Stanford marching band entering the field of play, thinking Stanford had already won. In college football lore, the bizarre finish is often referred to simply as "The Play."

In 1992, fire seriously damaged Windsor Castle, the favorite weekend home of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

In 2003, music producer Phil Spector was charged with murder in the shooting of actor Lana Clarkson at his California home. (After a first trial ended with a hung jury in 2007, Spector was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009 and sentenced to 19 years to life; he died in prison at age 81 on Jan. 16, 2021.)

Today's Birthdays: Actor Estelle Parsons is 98. Author Don DeLillo is 89. Comedian Dick Smothers is 87. Former President Joe Biden is 83. Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is 79. Musician Joe Walsh is 78. Actor Bo Derek is 69. Actor Ming-Na Wen is 62. Rapper Michael "Mike D" Diamond (Beastie Boys) is 60. Actor-comedian Joel McHale is 54. Country singer Dierks Bentley is 50. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Dominique Dawes is 49. Rapper Future is 42.

