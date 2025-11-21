Coalition calls for NM environment agency to address Artesia oil refinery explosion

A coalition of environment and health organizations on Thursday requested the New Mexico Environment Department take immediate action toward air monitoring and developing community health guidance following an explosion at an oil refinery in Artesia.

HF Sinclair’s Navajo Refinery, located in southeast New Mexico and the Permian Basin, experienced an explosion and fires on Oct. 31, which injured three and caused thick smoke to waft over the city.

Members of the Permian Basin Climate Justice Coalition, which represents more than 20 organizations devoted to environment, health and community advocacy, sent a letter Thursday to New Mexico Environment Department Secretary James Kenney asking for the department to take action to protect southeastern New Mexicans.

They specifically called for the department to install a permanent air monitor in Artesia; provide real-time air-quality data to the public; develop health guidance for the public in cases of industrial emergencies; hold a public meeting in Artesia within a month to let the public know the plans for air safety and monitoring; and establish a mobile air monitoring unit in the Permian Basin.

NMED stated in January 2025 that the department had secured funding for such a mobile unit through a $500,000 settlement between WildEarth Guardians and OXY USA, Inc., an oil and gas producer in the region.

“Our coalition has documented countless spills, leaks, and releases across the Permian. When something like this [explosion] happens, people deserve truth and transparency,” Melissa Troutman, climate and health advocate for WildEarth Guardians, said in a statement. “Numerous studies now document the health impacts experienced by people living in the oilfields. Air monitoring shouldn’t be optional in communities surrounded by refineries and fracking sites.”

NMED Director of Communications Drew Goretzka told Source in a written statement Thursday that the department has not had a chance to thoroughly review the coalition’s letter yet.

“Sec. Kenney and the Department are open to all community monitoring actions that can better protect New Mexican’s air quality in the wake of the HF Sinclair Navajo Refinery explosion,” Goretzka wrote.

The coalition pointed out that the NMED operates two air monitors in the Permian Basin in Carlsbad and Hobbs, but these monitors do not track air pollution around Artesia.

“The Artesia refinery has operated for more than a century, making this not a new problem but a long-ignored one,” the coalition’s letter states. “An independent air monitor in this community is beyond long overdue. No parent should have to wonder whether it’s safe for their children to trick-or-treat outside, breathe the evening air, or go to school the next morning.”

Mariel Nanasi, executive director of New Energy Economy, said in a statement that air pollutants are a known cause of asthma, mortality and other ailments, and residents in the Permian Basin “deserve” to be protected from such harms.

“Action cannot be taken until the state acts to collect data and provide families with real-time information so they can protect themselves, their children and the elderly when ozone precursors, [Volatile Organic Compounds] and particulates rise to dangerous levels,” Nanasi said. “The state cannot continue to depend on the EPA to take action to protect its own residents. They are depending on NMED to take action.”