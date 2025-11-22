Jack Layne, Damon Bankston propel New Mexico to 20-3 victory over Air Force

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Jack Layne and Damon Bankston had touchdown runs and New Mexico beat Air Force 20-3 on Saturday night.

New Mexico (8-3, 5-2 Mountain West Conference) took a 7-0 lead on a game-opening, 75-yard drive that Layne ended with a 12-yard run.

Bankston's 2-yard scoring run capped a 15-play, 82-yard drive that began in the first quarter and ended three minutes into the second for a 14-0 lead. The Lobos ran 14:16 off the clock on their first two possessions.

Luke Drzewiecki added a short field goal and New Mexico led 17-0 at halftime. Drzewiecki's 23-yarder was the only score of the second half for the Lobos.

Air Force (3-8, 2-5) avoided the shutout on Reagan Tubbs' 27-yard field goal at the end of a 19-play drive early in the final quarter.

Lane completed 10 of 15 passes for 105 yards and added 24 yards on eight rushes. Bankston carried 10 times for 61 yards.

The Falcons managed just 161 total yards, 110 on the ground.

Both teams play regular-season finales on Friday when the Lobos host first-place San Diego State and the Falcons travel to play Colorado State.

