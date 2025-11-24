New Mexico legislators express concerns about judiciary’s role in education policymaking

New Mexico legislators on Friday expressed concerns that judicial rulings in a longstanding education equity case might interfere with local and statewide decision making.

The 10-year-old Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit established that the state education department had not been providing equitable educational opportunities to at-risk students, identified as Native American students, English Language Learners, students with disabilities and students from low-income households. Earlier this year, the parties returned to court because the plaintiffs remained unsatisfied with the state’s progress. First Judicial District Court Judge Matthew Wilson agreed with the plaintiffs and ordered the state to complete a remedial action plan.

The state submitted the first draft of that plan to the court on Oct. 1, but stakeholders quickly rejected it as too “vague.” The Public Education Department then had another month to make revisions before submitting the final draft on Nov. 3.

On Friday, Legislative Finance and Education Study Committee members met during a joint meeting at the Roundhouse to hear the latest update on the plan.

PED Secretary Mariana Padilla outlined the four critical needs identified in the plan, including equitable access to “high-quality instruction;” high-quality teachers who are culturally and linguistically responsive; services relating to academics, social well-being and behavioral needs; and “effective” funding and accountability.

“The plan has changed dramatically,” Padilla said, noting that much of the feedback the department received asked for more detail. “People wanted to know what we meant by each action. Give us the details of what this entails. They wanted to know who was responsible for implementing it; how we were going to actually operationalize that action item; and then how are we going to track that for outcomes.”

Padilla said other revisions involved expanded support for English language learners, alignment with the “tribal remedy framework” for meeting Native American students’ needs, expansions to out-of-school time and clearer accountability measures.

Padilla’s presentation also highlighted several proposed legislative actions for next year’s January session, including requiring structured literacy and numeracy in elementary schools; creating a permanent Office of Special Education; and amending the state’s laws around attendance to ensure suspension and expulsion practices are not disproportionately directed at at-risk students.

“These pieces of legislation will help us to improve our educator preparation efforts, they will help us really target our efforts in math and literacy. [They] will also help us improve our supports for our students with disabilities, as well as address [the] Attendance for Success Act,” Padilla said.

The department also is seeking increased compensation for personnel and a larger overall budget.

“We are really utilizing funding that the Legislature has already provided to us and we have a lot of that base funding that we need in the public school support request, however there will be some additional needs,” Padilla said.

Padilla also noted actions the PED is currently taking toward implementing the remedial action plan, such as developing “linguistically and culturally relevant” assessment measures and ensuring Native American representation for special education advisory panels.

Sen. Bill Soules (D-Las Cruces), a former educator, said the original court finding in the Yazzie/Martinez case was primarily based on low literacy and math scores of at-risk students. He said the state has made strides in addressing those two areas and funding supports, but questioned what the goal of the case is now, whether the court’s initial concerns were addressed and how the state is measuring progress toward those ends.

“I think this whole thing comes down to ‘how do we balance Legislative control, department control and local control?’ So much of what needs to be done is at the local district and local school boards,” Soules said during the meeting. “Do we really want to balance or have the Legislature or the department micromanaging everything in a budget? And at what level does the department step in because they clearly are not meeting the goals and targets of the Martinez/Yazzie lawsuit.”

He added that the two major needs to address the court’s findings can be whittled down to funding and support. Rep. Tara Lujan (D-Santa Fe) shared similar concerns over the “autonomy” of local schools and school boards.

“Ten years, we’re not done. We’re not done, but how long is this going to be in the court system? Our policies and what we are tasked to do, why we exist as a branch of government, is going to be allocated to the judicial system. I’m concerned with that.”

Padilla told committee members that she does not believe the judge’s intent is to have “oversight” over the department or the state for “decades,” but that these questions should be directed to the court.

The Yazzie/Martinez plaintiffs must submit their response to the final draft plan to the court by Dec. 1, then the PED has the opportunity to respond in mid-December. The court will then set a hearing date to discuss the developments.