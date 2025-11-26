New Mexico lawmakers Pope, McQueen raise questions about New Mexico Gas Company sale

A pair of New Mexico lawmakers joined a small group of clean energy advocates and residents Tuesday morning in urging state utility regulators to demand greater transparency in the pending sale of New Mexico Gas Company.

The gas company in late 2024 filed an application to be sold to Bernhard Capital Partners, a New Orleans-based private equity firm, for nearly $1.3 billion. The companies initially had an early November deadline to finalize a sale agreement, but they recently agreed to extend that into early 2026.

A half-dozen people spoke Tuesday morning at a Public Regulation Commission meeting to urge greater transparency surrounding the deal. One, a Santa Fe psychologist named Patricia Brown, said she was alarmed to learn that Bernhard Capital’s founder previously ran a firm named the Shaw Group that FEMA awarded no-bid disaster response contracts 20 years ago in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

A 2008 report from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General determined that FEMA wasted millions of dollars by awarding the no-bid contracts to Shaw and others. A 2011 report commissioned by the state of Louisiana alleged that Shaw appeared to overbill the state by nearly $500,000 for constructing sand berms along the coastline to prevent oil from the BP oil spill from washing onto land.

Brown and others who spoke said it’s troubling that details like these, which the news media reported years ago, had not been introduced into the official record regarding New Mexico Gas Company’s proposed sale.

“We cannot protect the public interest without full transparency,” Sen. Harold Pope Jr. (D-Albuquerque), a 2026 candidate for lieutenant governor, told commissioners Tuesday morning. “That is impossible when critical information is hidden from view. Right now, central evidence about Bernhard Capital Partners’ regulatory compliance history including violations, fines, audits and settlements involving their affiliates and formerly owned companies has been withheld from the record. You can not reliably weigh benefits against risk when the most relevant facts are kept from the public.”

Similarly, state Rep. Matthew McQueen (D-Galisteo), who chairs the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee and is running to be state land commissioner, told commissioners that they should implement a “robust discovery process” and a record that details all of the concerns surrounding companies related to Bernhard Capital.

New Mexico Gas Company referred comment to Bernhard Capital. A company spokesperson replied via email to Source NM’s inquiry and wrote:

“Bernhard Capital Partners has no comment on any allegations and/or statements made related to The Shaw Group, as BCP does not and has never owned The Shaw Group. Information on BCP portfolio companies that is relevant to the proposed NMGC acquisition has already been provided and included in the docket, which can be accessed via the NM PRC website.”

Energy advocates have characterized Bernhard Capital’s response to the scrutiny as “a hand in the face.”

New Energy Economy, a Santa Fe nonprofit that advocates for clean energy legislation, in a statement called Bernhard Capital’s track record cast doubt on whether it “can be trusted to provide reliable, safe and cost effective service.” Among other elements, the group noted that companies owned by the private equity firm have faced allegations of failing “to properly operate and maintain” a Louisiana water treatment facility where inspectors found bloodworms in sludge; mishandling hazardous waste such as asbestos; and failing to pay dozens of workers overtime wages.

“You want to come in and buy our essential utility service and we’re not allowed to know about your background?” Mariel Nanasi, New Energy Economy’s executive director, said in an interview Tuesday. “It’s like applying to be a school bus driver and the public school would say, ‘Let me see your accident history,’ and the bus driver says, ‘Oh, no, that’s irrelevant.’ What are you talking about?”