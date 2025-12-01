New Mexico agribusinesses receive federal funding for operations

Eighteen New Mexico agribusinesses will receive a portion of a $3.5 million federal grant to strengthen”middle of the supply chain” operations in the state, according to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Agriculture.

The 18 recipients of the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure grant are located throughout the state and include farms, farmers markets and other organizations that “increase capacity for processing, aggregation and distribution of local foods.”

The projects themselves range from construction, equipment purchases and facility expansion and must be completed by Dec. 16, 2026.

El Calvario United Methodist Church located in downtown Las Cruces will receive more than $383,000 from the federal Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure grant. (Photo by Leah Romero for Source NM)

El Calvario United Methodist Church located in downtown Las Cruces will receive more than $383,000 from the grant to expand space they are currently leasing for the El Calvario Commercial Kitchen Incubator. Rev. George Miller, executive director of the Gastro Emprende Food Hub at El Calvario, told Source New Mexico that the food hub will be available for people who own a business in the food industry or want to start one, but need an area to prepare food.

Miller said the church has a commercial kitchen they used to serve food to people when they were supporting a short-term shelter. The church later opened the kitchen to people with credentials or are trying to work toward them to use, but the space is limited.

“It kind of came out of our own experience, history of serving food to people,” Miller said. “And some of the clients we deal with are underserved populations, basically, or people without so much access or voice or [who are] discriminated [against]… That was just the people that were at our doorstep here in Las Cruces.”

The program has provided people in the area a place to foster their own businesses, enhance their skills and experiment with food products while also ensuring more New Mexico produced food is used, prepared and distributed.

Miller described it as an “economic development model,” and said current clients use the space to process chile, freeze dry food and develop new products. Plans are nearly complete on the new space, Miller said, and added that he expects the renovation could be completed within six months.

Other grant awardees include Corrales Classic Farms, Santa Fe Farmers Market and La Mesa Organic Farms in Dixon. According to the agriculture department’s release, La Mesa Organic Farms intends to upgrade a mobile kitchen and various processing equipment to increase heritage apple cider and blue corn product production, “expanding into more regional farmers markets while preserving traditional New Mexico foodways.”

“By investing in the middle of the supply chain, we’re helping New Mexico producers bring more local food to market and strengthening our state’s food system,” New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte said in a statement.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement that investing in such programs and projects will “ensure” food produced and processed in New Mexico remains in the state.

“Supporting our farmers, ranchers and food entrepreneurs is an investment in our economy, and in healthier communities and stronger connections between New Mexicans and the food grown here at home,” Lujan Grisham said.

