NM Supreme Court denies move to undo governor’s line-item vetoes

The New Mexico Supreme Court on Tuesday issued an order declining to repeal several line-item vetoes Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham struck from legislation lawmakers approved during a recent special legislative session.

Duke Rodriguez, a prominent statewide cannabis executive and possible Republican gubernatorial candidate, filed a lawsuit in mid-October asking the Supreme Court to disallow the governor from striking certain language from a spending bill the Legislature approved in October to counteract anticipated effects from the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” President Donald Trump signed in July.

The Legislature approved $162 million in state funding to counteract federal cuts to Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and health insurance tax credits. When lawmakers sent that bill to the governor for her signature, she signed it except for what she described as “minor” but necessary changes to counteract “provisions that unduly constrain the Executive Department’s ability to assist New Mexicans.”

The bill awarded $12 million to the state Health Care Authority “to maintain the minimum federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit for elders and people with disabilities.” But the governor struck the words “minimum federal.”

She also struck language regarding approximately $6 million aimed at replenishing funding local public broadcasters lost when Congress cut funding to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. She removed requirements that the unexpended funding to the state finance and Indian Affairs departments be returned to the general fund, and she removed language requiring the funding to be spent within the next two fiscal years.

Rodriguez’s lawsuit, filed with the help of attorney and former lawmaker Jacob Candelaria, argued that each of those vetoes “distorts legislative intent and is therefore an unconstitutional attempt by the Executive to substitute her policy-making judgment for that of the people’s elected representatives.”

The governor’s office responded in court in early November that the lawsuit was meritless, arguing that Rodriguez lacked standing to bring the lawsuit and also that the governor’s vetoes sought only to make it easier for her and the agencies she oversees to implement the Legislature’s intent.

“At the end of the day, the funds will still be spent on the exact programs the Legislature wanted to fund; the Governor merely struck language that could cause the funds to be spent in an inefficient manner,” Holly Agajanian, chief general counsel for the governor, wrote.

The Supreme Court, in a brief order issued Tuesday, did not specify why it ruled against Rodriguez, simply stating that the Court was denying Rodriguez’s request after having “considered the petition and being sufficiently advised.”

Rodriguez, in a statement Tuesday to Source New Mexico, said he respects the Court’s decision but wishes the Court had issued a “full opinion,” rather than an unexplained order, to address issues he deems critical, including who has standing to challenge executive orders and the “true scope of a sitting governor’s veto authority.”

“Without clearer legal guidance, it is evident that a sitting governor may exert significant influence over — and potentially reshape — the actions of future Legislatures,” he said in an email. “That reality raises the stakes for New Mexico.”

The continued ambiguity, he said, means the “next election will matter even more than many realize. This may be the final push I needed to officially enter this race.”

