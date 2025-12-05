New Mexico rural libraries receive grant funding for youth programming and services

Six of New Mexico’s rural public libraries recently received grant funding to expand programming and services offered to children.

The New Mexico libraries were six of the 39 small libraries that received a combined total of $220,050 in grant funds through the Ohio-based John Henry Eldred Jr. Foundation. Awardees are located in states across the country. The New Mexico libraries include the Magdalena Public Library; Truchas Library; Silver City Public Library; Moise Memorial Library in Santa Rosa; the Lordsburg Hidalgo Library; and Socorro Public Library.

According to a news release from the foundation, grant requests ranged from books and educational tools to expanded access to technology and opportunities to engage with youth.

“Rural libraries are more than buildings with books. They are lifelines for their communities,” Mike Deetsch, executive director of the John Henry Eldred Jr. Foundation, said in a statement. “We are proud to invest in the innovative ways these libraries foster belonging, literacy, and opportunity.”

Grant awards were between $1,500 to $10,000, based on the scope of each library’s project description. The Magdalena Public Library received $5,500, Director Jerri Hurd told Source New Mexico. She said the funding will go toward expanding the library’s juvenile, youth and young adult collection; expanding the section of Navajo-English publications; partnering with the local public school district to promote early literacy through story time; and launching gardening programs to help meet nutrition needs in the community.

“By applying for the grant, it really helps you focus on what you want to do and get really specific about it,” Hurd said. “Most of our budget goes towards just keeping things going. You know, building the collection, bringing in a few authors. So this [grant] lets us really help expand our programming.”

Lisa Shepard, treasurer for the Truchas Services Center, which includes the community’s library, told Source that the Rio Arriba County library received more than $5,000 through the grant. She explained that the funds will be used to create the capacity to offer e-books for youth and adults.

“Because we’re a rural library, we’re totally reliant on grants and some funding [from the state],” Shepard said, adding that the board wants to grow other aspects of the library’s programming as well. “We kind of want to expand our youth section of our library a little bit. And we also are…trying to figure out how we can maybe get some ability to do 3D printing here and have that available for our youth to learn how.”