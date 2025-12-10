New Mexico rural library group asks state lawmakers for $29.5M to boost endowment

The head of the nonprofit New Mexico Rural Library Initiative asked state lawmakers this week to allocate $29.5 million in next year’s legislative session to further fund an endowment assisting 60 rural and tribal libraries.

Shel Neymark, executive director of the library initiative, made his pitch to legislators on the Economic and Rural Development and Policy Committee during its Monday meeting in Santa Fe. The organization provides grant writing and other support to public, nonprofit libraries that lack financial backing from local governments in small communities across the state.

“Rural libraries are often the only infrastructure in the towns they’re in,” Neymark said during the meeting. “Besides providing library services, they tend to provide early childhood education, after school programs, adult education. They also do economic development, they connect people with healthcare, they step up during natural disasters and provide help for citizens.”

He explained to committee members that since the endowment’s creation in 2019, the Legislature has appropriated $30.5 million toward the initiative. The goal is to have $1 million per library, Neymark said, so the initiative is asking for $29.5 million more be appropriated to the endowment during the upcoming 30-day session.

“Then the disbursement from the endowment would give each library about $45,000 a year. We figure that’s enough that if libraries have no other money, they can keep their doors open,” Neymark said. “This money will go to the libraries every year in perpetuity. And part of the endowment was also to help towns that don’t have libraries to establish them.”

According to the initiative’s website, each of the 60 eligible libraries received $23,000 this year.

Neymark added that one of the biggest needs of rural libraries is staffing support and funding for liveable wages for often underpaid staff.

Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero (D-Albuquerque) suggested lawmakers look into and the initiative support an annual recurring amount that would allow the initiative to submit annual budget reports and work with the Department of Finance Administration to disburse funds and “help leverage and bring in more money” for the libraries’ use.

Sen. Antonio Maestas (D-Albuquerque) added that state funds could be used now rather than transferring it into an endowment.

“You’re not asking us to spend $30 million, you’re asking us to put $30 million more in a mattress and then peel out 5% each year for libraries,” Maestas said. “I say we spend money now. Could you imagine if we put $29 million into rural libraries next year?”