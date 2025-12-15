New documentary film highlights pollution from oil and gas industry in New Mexico

A new documentary from Las Cruces filmmaker Annie Ersinhaus tells the story of the oil and gas industry’s takeover of the Permian and San Juan basins, and the effects fracking over the last decade has had on area communities.

Ersinghaus, 24, grew up in Las Cruces and attended New Mexico State University where she studied filmmaking. Her previous films cover the emotions that come with the release of water in the Rio Grande each summer, water usage in the southwest and other subjects.

Ersinghaus released “The Land of Sacrifice: The Burden of New Mexico’s Oil and Gas Extraction” this fall, melding visuals from oil wells near Carlsbad and Farmington and commentary from residents, environmental advocates and other climate and health experts. Several of the people highlighted in the film also represent New Mexico Land, Air, Water, and the Sacred (NMLAWS), a collective of various organizations and advocates working to hold the state accountable “to its constitutional duty to protect all New Mexicans from oil and gas pollution.”

NMLAWS organizations are also plaintiffs in the Atencio v. State of New Mexico lawsuit, filed in May 2023, which claims the state is violating the rights of New Mexico residents for a “healthful” environment and protection of natural resources from “oil and gas pollution.” The case was dismissed on appeal, but plaintiffs appealed to the New Mexico Supreme Court. On Nov. 10, the state’s highest court agreed to hear the case.

The film also points to the upcoming legislative session in January 2026 as an opportunity to pass legislation that would limit oil and gas production near schools. Such proposed legislation failed during previous sessions.

“This documentary is a stark portrait of the price New Mexico communities pay while the fracking industry cashes in,” Gail Evans, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity and who is highlighted in the film, said in a written statement. The Center for Biological Diversity represents NMLAWS in the Atencio lawsuit. “The film makes a strong case for why we need urgent action.”

Source New Mexico spoke with Ersinghaus this week about her film. The following interview was edited for clarity and concision.

Source NM: What drew you to documentary filmmaking?

Annie Ersinghaus: I always had fun summers running around, jumping in ditches or going on little adventures, and just always loved the beauty of the sunset. And I wanted to capture those moments and show people the fun we had, and the adventures and capture that feeling.

Why did you decide to take on environmental subjects in your films?

Initially it was like showing the beauty of everything. And I think with that, I came to understand my relationship with the environment some more and be like, ‘Wow, being outside is something that keeps me sane, literally.’ I love it so much. I love the sunsets, I love where I’m from. And then I realized, as I got older…damage is happening here and there, or what we’re doing to our environment, or to the river.

I’d love to jump in the ditches in the summer and the water here was like summertime. And I remember back growing up, the water used to be here for longer. And I was like, ‘Wait a second. Why did that change?’… It’s like my passion and being here kind of spurred moments of thinking, I guess, and then drawing me closer to nature. And then in that way, finding that so important, finding protecting it so important.

Why take on oil and gas as a film subject, and why now?

NMLAWS came down to Las Cruces to the Rio Grande Theater [last March] and they had a panel. I went with my dad and I remember being maybe one of the youngest people in that room, and hearing stories from people like Jozee [Zuniga, a community organizer] and the lawyers from NMLAWS, just sort of introducing this issue. And Jozee, talking about her home and her backyard and stuff, and I just immediately thought of mine. And I was like, ‘If this was happening in my backyard, I wouldn’t stand for this, none of my neighbors would stand for this. But this is actively happening to people.’ This was a moment of learning. I didn’t even know our state was that big of a producer at all. I didn’t know a lot of what they presented and I was like, ‘What can I do about this?’

And then I got the [New Mexico Documentary Incubator Grant]. I wanted to tell a story that would let people like me, from areas like Las Cruces that don’t have a lot of production, understand what’s actually happening in New Mexico, and then it kind of makes you think about other states.

How have audiences received the film so far?

I think a lot of what I felt is what people were feeling, too — anger and kind of sadness, and anger and sadness when they’re together is really hard…It’s a weird mix of emotions that you can’t quite separate. In all of these places, we had a panel so you could talk to Gail [Evans] or Jozee. And so that was a really cool opportunity to actually have a conversation with the audience members. Especially here in Cruces, I think it was really important because we don’t know about oil and gas production here. In Gallup and Farmington, it’s more familiar in those communities. But here, a lot of those people were, ‘What can we do?’

You can’t fix something if you don’t know what’s happening, and I think that was the main thing here. A lot of people just have zero idea and I think even just that bare minimum of conversations with other folks and learning is beneficial.

More and more community members, I think, are seeing the damage to their environment and the climate and to their health and local communities, and I think more of them are coming together. And then people like us can support them anywhere. I think there’s hope in community conversations that are happening more often, for sure.

What else do you want people to know about this issue facing the state?

I think in the greater sense: Air does not follow borders. What’s happening in New Mexico is affecting Texas, what’s happening in Texas is affecting here and the whole U.S. and then the whole world. And I think that’s a big thing and that’s why awareness is important no matter where you are.